Click10.com
French Montana, Kodak Black deliver thousands of toys to children in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Christmas spirit is alive and well in South Florida. Hundreds of cars lined up in Broward County on Saturday for a toy giveaway to keep kids in the holiday spirit. Two local business called in rappers French Montana and Kodak Black to help bring...
Click10.com
Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
Click10.com
South Florida’s ‘Big Mama’ continues annual Holiday gift giveaway
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Essie Reed, also known as “Big Mama,” goes out of way to take care of South Florida youth during the holidays and continues her gift giving tradition on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Reed and a group of volunteers prepared for her annual “Gift...
Click10.com
Broward County to distribute blankets to homeless ahead of cold front
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As a strong cold front in South Florida is expected to drop temperatures to the 40′s on Friday and Saturday, Broward County’s Homeless Initiative Partnership announced Thursday that they will distribute blankets and cold weather gear to the homeless. The BCHIP has also...
Click10.com
Oakland Park apartment residents beyond frustrated over flooding issues
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Residents of an Oakland Park apartment building are having a rough holiday due to the bottom units being flooded for the past several days. When the tenants contacted the landlord, they apparently received an unsettling response. Resident Jeff Dawson shared video taken on his cell...
Click10.com
Walking out of jail, woman says ‘sorry’ for hurling computer monitor at MIA airline worker
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Bonding out of jail on Christmas Eve, Camila McMillie said few words to Local 10 News about her arrest in a violent outburst at Miami International Airport this week — but one of them was “sorry.”. Police say the 25-year-old Birmingham, Alabama mother...
Click10.com
Large crowds expected at malls across South Florida following Christmas holiday
SUNRISE, Fla. – Holiday sales were up this year despite high inflation, according to Mastercard, and even though Christmas is over, malls are expected to be packed this week. At Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, people were coming out in large numbers despite the traffic and cold temperatures. Some...
Click10.com
FLL travelers frustrated after winter storm causes flight cancellations, delays
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport are spending Sunday morning wondering if they will make it home in time for Christmas. Throughout the morning, Local 10 News spoke with many travelers racing to get home or to family members this Christmas Day, but a number of flights being canceled and delayed is certainly creating a headache for people this holiday season.
Click10.com
Christmas Eve shooting in Coconut Grove kills man, police say
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Police are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a man in Coconut Grove, authorities said. The gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near a home along Percival Avenue and Douglas Road. According to authorities, Miami police responded after receiving several alerts from a ShotSpotter...
Click10.com
Residents lose everything on Christmas morning after fire breaks out in Fort Lauderdale home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two South Florida residents have been forced from their home following a fire on Christmas morning. They were woken up by the smell of smoke, and have now lost everything. “I’m devastated, I don’t even know where I’m going to go from here,” said Shelly...
Click10.com
Canes hoops moves into Top 15, ranked No. 14
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Put some respect on the Miami Hurricanes basketball program. The Canes are ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Poll. Miami is coming off a win over Virginia. This is the highest that the Canes have been ranked since 2018. Miami made a run to...
Click10.com
Troopers arrest man accused of firing gunshots from Lamborghini on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Doral man Monday morning they say was seen on social media firing gunshots from a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway this past week. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol were seen escorting Nelson Alejandro Perez Valdivia, 23, into jail after...
Click10.com
Neighbors fed up with Hollywood home used as vacation rental after early morning shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Early morning silence was shattered by the sound of gunshots in Hollywood on Monday. Home surveillance video after video telling the same story after a house on the 1400 block of Dewey Street was shot up. “We’ve complained to our city officials and nothing is done,”...
Click10.com
Police: 2 shot overnight in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A double shooting on Christmas Eve kept police busy in Hollywood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North 72nd Avenue and Polk Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said the two victims were...
Click10.com
Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman on bus, trying to pull her pants off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus. That man is 48-year-old Derrick Perry, seen in a mugshot with his yellow shirt partially soaked with blood after officers said he resisted arrest following some very disturbing allegations. It...
