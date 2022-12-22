ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Oakland Park apartment residents beyond frustrated over flooding issues

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Residents of an Oakland Park apartment building are having a rough holiday due to the bottom units being flooded for the past several days. When the tenants contacted the landlord, they apparently received an unsettling response. Resident Jeff Dawson shared video taken on his cell...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

FLL travelers frustrated after winter storm causes flight cancellations, delays

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport are spending Sunday morning wondering if they will make it home in time for Christmas. Throughout the morning, Local 10 News spoke with many travelers racing to get home or to family members this Christmas Day, but a number of flights being canceled and delayed is certainly creating a headache for people this holiday season.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Christmas Eve shooting in Coconut Grove kills man, police say

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Police are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a man in Coconut Grove, authorities said. The gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near a home along Percival Avenue and Douglas Road. According to authorities, Miami police responded after receiving several alerts from a ShotSpotter...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Canes hoops moves into Top 15, ranked No. 14

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Put some respect on the Miami Hurricanes basketball program. The Canes are ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Poll. Miami is coming off a win over Virginia. This is the highest that the Canes have been ranked since 2018. Miami made a run to...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 shot overnight in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A double shooting on Christmas Eve kept police busy in Hollywood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North 72nd Avenue and Polk Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said the two victims were...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy