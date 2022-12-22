FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport are spending Sunday morning wondering if they will make it home in time for Christmas. Throughout the morning, Local 10 News spoke with many travelers racing to get home or to family members this Christmas Day, but a number of flights being canceled and delayed is certainly creating a headache for people this holiday season.

