Bringing vibrant energy to the translation from book to musical to screen, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” lands on Netflix as a rewarding example of the perilous practice of building such efforts around children. Of course, it helps that the young star, Alisha Weir, is terrific, aided by wonderful turns from Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch, extending what have already been good years for both.

21 HOURS AGO