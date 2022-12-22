Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Head to toe health with Optimal Feet
When shopping this holiday season don't forget to put your health first. Better health starts with your feet. Ed Derendorf with Optimal Feet with more on orthotics to help keep you going this season. Optimal Feet. 9815 IH-10 West. San Antonio, TX 78230. (210) 369-9353.
news4sanantonio.com
Niche at Pearl last minute gifts
Need a last-minute gift idea for the men in your life? Shop local with Niche at Pearl this holiday season. They have launched a new line of menswear and gift items and here to tell us more is Blanquita Sullivan and Patrick Martinez. Niche at Pearl. 302 Pearl Pkwy #112.
news4sanantonio.com
Lion from the San Antonio Zoo predicts who could win Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO – If you have your bets ready for the Valero Alamo Bowl you might want to reconsider because Axelle the lion from the San Antonio Zoo has already picked the potential winner. The San Antonio Zoo shared on their Facebook that they left two boxes inside the...
news4sanantonio.com
New Year's Eve celebration, fireworks display returns to downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Believe it or not, 2023 is just under a week away and we have a great way to ring in the new year!. Celebrate SA, San Antonio's Official New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown on Saturday December 31st. ‘Dancing in the streets’ is this year's theme....
news4sanantonio.com
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water
After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
news4sanantonio.com
Two nights in-a-row in the teens for most of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Hard Freeze Warning continues until 10am Sunday. Sunny skies. Still cold. Temps should briefly climb into the low 40s this afternoon. Much of the day will be in the 30s. Overnight, clear and very cold once again. Lows in low to mid 20s. Christmas Day. More bright...
news4sanantonio.com
Local church groups team up to help the homeless on Christmas
SAN ANTONIO - The giving spirit of our community is on full display this Christmas as local church groups hit the streets to help all those without a warm home. Volunteers from the Church of Hope and Faith Bound Street Ministry served warm meals to the homeless. They have a...
news4sanantonio.com
Debunking retirement myths
Planning for retirement comes with a lot of truths and myths. In this morning’s "Money Wise Wednesday," the team at Davidson Capital Management are debunking some of those myths when it comes to planning for retirement. Davidson Capital Management, Inc. 8000 IH 10 W Suite 970. San Antonio, TX...
news4sanantonio.com
Bus driver takes the extra mile to bring holiday cheer to students
SAN ANTONIO – Waking up early to catch the bus to school is a drag for most students, that’s why a local school bus driver decided to get into the holiday spirit to bring cheer to riders. Patty Rowle is a dedicated bus driver for Northside ISD. During...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels, Seguin, and Natalia players get their All-Star game jersey's
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to New Braunfels' Kaden Baerwald, Layton Ladd, and Landon Marsh, Seguin's Devin Matthews and Jakob McLeod, and Natalia's David Silva as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
news4sanantonio.com
Last week of the year will trend mostly sunny
SAN ANTONIO - Bright sunshine. Highs will climb to around 50 degrees this afternoon. Mostly clear overnight. Still cold, but not as cold as previous nights. Mid to upper 20s for morning lows. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Monday. The sunshine and warming trend continues. Highs...
news4sanantonio.com
Residents escape Christmas Eve fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Residents were able to escape a blaze on Christmas Eve after their home caught fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Around 10:13 p.m. fire crews responded to the 300 Block of Elvira St for a reported structure fire. According to Batt Chief, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
news4sanantonio.com
Spurs game delayed due to possible security threat
SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs versus Jazz game was delayed due to a potential security threat, according to Spurs officials. Authorities say the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was working on an incident near the AT&T Center, but the issue has now been resolved. "We apologize to all of...
news4sanantonio.com
House catches fire after man uses tool to thaw frozen pipes
SAN ANTONIO - A homeowner suffered about $50,000 in damages to his home after thawing his outside pipes with an unknown heat source, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire occurred Saturday morning around 10:50 a.m. near the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Drive on the north side.
news4sanantonio.com
Two pets rescued from fire at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - An apartment building on the city's northwest side was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the upper units. The blaze happened at the Balcones Lofts Apartment building off Hillcrest Drive. Officials said the apartment suffered moderate damage. Thankfully, no one was in the unit,...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot in the head while sitting in car; police looking for suspects
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting a passenger in the back of the head Sunday night. Officers were called at around 11 p.m. to the 300 block of Henry Street for a shooting in progress. Police said the 20-year-old victim was a passenger...
news4sanantonio.com
Family escapes house fire caused by space heater before Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO - A family of five escaped a house fire and one adult suffered possible smoke inhalation on the scene, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened near the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive around 11:00 p.m. on the West Side. Two adults and three...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people displaced after blaze severely damages South Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Two people were displaced Monday morning after their home was severely damaged on the city's south side off Emerald Ash and Pleasanton Road. Fire crews reported heavy flames coming from the home. Investigators say an add-on fireplace may be to blame, but the investigation remains ongoing.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
news4sanantonio.com
Over 25 units called out to battle apartment fire on Northside
SAN ANTONIO - Numerous fire units battled an apartment blaze on the far northside of town Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 3900 block of Barrington St., for a reported blaze. According to fire officials, the apartment complex was evacuated but thankfully no one was injured. The cause of...
Comments / 0