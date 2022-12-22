ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

News19 WLTX

Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day. It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

City of Barnwell announces death of Councilmember Brad All

BARNWELL, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Barnwell has announced Councilmember Brad All has died. The announcement was made to the City Hall Offices Facebook page Saturday morning. Brad All represented District 5. City officials ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
BARNWELL, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Pub to exit Riverwalk in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Brass Tap’s days in Rock Hill are numbered. National Restaurant Properties has listed the lease and assets for that space in the Riverwalk mixed-use development for $325,000. It is at 819 Terrace Park. “We tried to salvage it, but we just have to...
ROCK HILL, SC
WLTX.com

Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County

GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
abccolumbia.com

Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County coroner investigating death of 32-year-old man

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man Monday. At 1:28 a.m., officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. Upon...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lanes temporarily closed on I-20 due to flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Flooding on I-20 caused all lanes to be blocked, according to the SC Department of Transportation. Officials say 1 mile West of exit 68, all lanes were blocked at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLOS.com

Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Several outages reported in the Midlands

Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
CAYCE, SC

