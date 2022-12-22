Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day. It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.
coladaily.com
Many residents in Richland County experiencing low water pressure and outages
A number of residents in lower Richland County are experiencing low water pressures and water outages. According to Columbia Water, crews are on site and actively working to resolve the issue. Many customers are letting their faucets run to avoid frozen pipes because of the cold temperatures. Columbia Water said...
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
wfxg.com
City of Barnwell announces death of Councilmember Brad All
BARNWELL, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Barnwell has announced Councilmember Brad All has died. The announcement was made to the City Hall Offices Facebook page Saturday morning. Brad All represented District 5. City officials ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
wach.com
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
Pub to exit Riverwalk in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Brass Tap’s days in Rock Hill are numbered. National Restaurant Properties has listed the lease and assets for that space in the Riverwalk mixed-use development for $325,000. It is at 819 Terrace Park. “We tried to salvage it, but we just have to...
Multiple departments respond to Christmas morning fire in Greenwood
The Greenwood County Fire Service and the Greenwood City Fire Department were called out to a reported home fire on Christmas morning.
High demand for plumbers in the Midlands following below freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Demand for plumbers has reached an all-time high in Columbia over the course of the last few days, with pipes bursting and water heaters breaking due to the frigid temperatures. As a result, the busy signal is something homeowners have been hearing often for the past...
Upscale steakhouse lands prime space at Rock Hill project
ROCK HILL, S.C. — An upscale steakhouse will serve as the anchor tenant at The Power House in Rock Hill. Epic Prime — a new concept for restaurateur Elliott Close and the team behind Epic Chophouse — should make its debut in early to mid-summer. “It’ll be...
WLTX.com
Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County
GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
abccolumbia.com
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Authorities working to identify body found in burning Aiken County home
WAGENER, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office and state medical examiners are working to identify a person found dead after a house fire in the Wagener area of Aiken County on Monday. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, fire crews first responded to a home in the 7000 block...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County coroner investigating death of 32-year-old man
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man Monday. At 1:28 a.m., officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. Upon...
wach.com
Lanes temporarily closed on I-20 due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Flooding on I-20 caused all lanes to be blocked, according to the SC Department of Transportation. Officials say 1 mile West of exit 68, all lanes were blocked at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
WLOS.com
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
WIS-TV
Several outages reported in the Midlands
Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Arrest made after Midlands woman fatally shot in the Upstate
An arrest has been made after a Midlands woman was shot to death at an Upstate apartment complex. The Greenwood Police Department responded to an apartment on Cambridge Avenue East around 1 AM Thursday morning.
