Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
Police Announce Arrest In Clayton Homicide
CLAYTON – Clayton Police announced today (Monday) an arrest in the homicide of 16 year-old Jayden Shamar Jones. Jones was shot and killed December 5 around 8:22pm in the parking lot of the clubhouse at the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartment complex off NC Highway 42 East. Officers who...
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
Police: Woman seriously injured at North Carolina hotel; man taken into custody
The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 3531 Wake Forest Road, which is the location of an Extended Stay America.
wfmynews2.com
Strange Crime: Officials are searching for a suspect who shot a horse with an arrow in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two weeks since a horse was shot in the back with an arrow in Reidsville with no one in custody yet. Prim is boarded up in Rockingham County at the home of Jillian William’s mother. On December 15th, Williams said she got...
WXII 12
Summerfield firefighter found dead on Christmas
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday morning, High State Patrol reported they had found a Guilford County firefighter dead following a crash. Matthew Hall, 31, crossed the center line in a truck, swerved off the road, down into an embankment and hit a tree. Hall died on the scene at...
NC man facing charges for allegedly stealing fentanyl from EMS
A man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking controlled substances from the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services Building, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
WXII 12
Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
NC firefighter dies in crash on Christmas Day
Matthew Scott Hall, 31, of Madison died in the wreck in Rockingham County on Christmas morning, officials said.
1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
WXII 12
Man charged with first-degree murder for double homicide on Christmas Eve, authorities said
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after deputies responded to a homicide in Jamestown. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Guilford County Sheriff's office said they responded to the scene on Riverdale Drive at...
2 adults found shot, man dies from injuries: Durham Police confirm deadly Christmas Day shooting
The shooting is under investigation and police are asking for the public's help with the investigation.
Body of missing kayaker recovered on Belews Lake
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a man who went missing on Belews Lake Friday was recovered on Monday. Around 11 a.m. Friday, two people went out on the lake in kayaks to hunt ducks and got separated, according to Stokes County Deputies. FOX8 is told the missing kayaker who was found dead […]
WXII 12
Frozen sprinkler system causes water leak, affecting more than a dozen triad residents
More than a dozen Triad residents experienced a water leak Monday morning after temperatures hit below freezing. It happened at an assisted living facility on Somerset Court of University Place on East 5th street just after 4 a.m. The Winston-Salem Police department said it was caused by a frozen sprinkler...
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
sandhillssentinel.com
Eight arrested in drug case
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced in a news advisory the arrests of eight individuals following a search in the Eagle Springs area. On Dec. 21, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Possum Holler Road in Eagle Springs. During...
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
WXII 12
32-year old man dead in car crash after vehicle caught on fire, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro officials are investigating a crash that killed a man on Huffine Mill Road Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said they responded to the call at 6:45 p.m. in reference to a crash near Penry...
WXII 12
Missing kayaker possibly drowned at Belews Lake, deputies said
N.C. — The Stokes County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who has gone missing at Belews Lake on Pine Hall Road Friday morning. WXII 12 news received the alert at 10:20 a.m. about a possible drowning. Deputies told WXII 12 news crews that two men, who...
1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
WBTM
13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
Comments / 0