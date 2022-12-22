ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

jocoreport.com

Police Announce Arrest In Clayton Homicide

CLAYTON – Clayton Police announced today (Monday) an arrest in the homicide of 16 year-old Jayden Shamar Jones. Jones was shot and killed December 5 around 8:22pm in the parking lot of the clubhouse at the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartment complex off NC Highway 42 East. Officers who...
CLAYTON, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
WXII 12

Summerfield firefighter found dead on Christmas

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday morning, High State Patrol reported they had found a Guilford County firefighter dead following a crash. Matthew Hall, 31, crossed the center line in a truck, swerved off the road, down into an embankment and hit a tree. Hall died on the scene at...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Body of missing kayaker recovered on Belews Lake

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a man who went missing on Belews Lake Friday was recovered on Monday. Around 11 a.m. Friday, two people went out on the lake in kayaks to hunt ducks and got separated, according to Stokes County Deputies. FOX8 is told the missing kayaker who was found dead […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Eight arrested in drug case

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced in a news advisory the arrests of eight individuals following a search in the Eagle Springs area. On Dec. 21, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Possum Holler Road in Eagle Springs. During...
EAGLE SPRINGS, NC
WOKV

1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
DURHAM, NC
WBTM

13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC

