Sooners Land 5-Star Safety Peyton Bowen After Commitment Flip From Notre Dame, Oregon

A longtime Notre Dame recruit that took the college football world by storm on Wednesday by signing with Oregon has decided to join the Sooners and Coach Venables.

Peyton Bowen, a five-star safety according to ESPN, announced his commitment to Oklahoma over Notre Dame and Oregon on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"As I reflect on yesterday's whirlwind I recognize that I made some mistakes that I regret and will learn from. Navigating this process has been a rollercoaster. With that being said, I also know that I was blessed to be in the position to consider multiple wonderful universities as I continue my football career," Bowen said. "Oklahoma has always felt like home to be. Reflecting, it seems as if I was always looking for a reason to branch out and breakaway from home. But my relationships with Coach Venables, Coach Bates, Coach Valai, Coach Hall and Coach Chavis, along with my ties to friends and family locally ultimately led me back to where I always belonged."

Bowen is a six-foot tall, 185 pound defensive back that played football at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, according to Soonersports.com.