Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Thousands of Charlotte flights delayed or canceled

Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage

Investigators are still working to determine how the blaze at The Place Church in Gastonia was started. Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
WITN

Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolinians face delays traveling for holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For some, holiday travel has been smooth. For others, there have been some bumps in the road. Hundreds of thousands of people were on the roads and in the skies Thursday traveling for the upcoming Christmas holiday. Those driving to their destination said conditions looked good Thursday night. But that wasn’t […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several popular holiday events around the Charlotte area have announced closures on Friday, citing inclement weather. As of Friday afternoon, the following events are closed for the day:. WinterFest at Carowinds. Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. Charlotte Knights ‘Light the Knights’ Festival. In addition, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
newsnationnow.com

Hundreds of thousands left without power in North Carolina

(NewsNation) — Colder temperatures from a huge winter storm and higher usage of heat led Duke Energy to intentionally cut off power for rolling blackouts Saturday. More than 450,000 were without power in North Carolina on Christmas Eve morning, as the storm, which is creating high winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills, continues in much of the U.S. That number later went down to a little over 200,000 in the afternoon, according to a website that tracks outages.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

