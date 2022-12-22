Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? Duke Energy also warns more possible Monday
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
WBTV
Thousands of Charlotte flights delayed or canceled
Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back...
WBTV
Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage
Investigators are still working to determine how the blaze at The Place Church in Gastonia was started. Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit.
Many North Carolinians just thankful to have their power restored Christmas weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many families woke up Christmas morning thankful to just have their power restored after an arctic blast with gusty winds knocked down trees and power lines, causing widespread Duke Energy outages across the state. Officials with the company on Christmas Day Sunday encouraged North Carolinians to continue to conserve […]
North Carolina man and his son make it home from Montana after 3 days of travel
But stranded in Chicago, Cooper said he and Jack had fun wandering around and that Jack declared the city “unnaturally big” and wondered where the trees were.
VIDEO: NC TV meteorologist makes his own white Christmas with 10 inches of snow
It was brutally cold this Christmas weekend -- and we received no snow. But that didn't stop one TV meteorologist!
4 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
3 Breathtaking Waterfalls In North Carolina You Can Walk Behind & Are Open Year-Round
There are gorgeous cascading waterfalls all over North Carolina, and some you can actually walk behind to watch the scenic view from the rushing stream. These natural wonders are a short hike away and are absolutely breathtaking. While some falls are hidden gems, others are as tall as 75 feet...
WITN
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
North Carolina boy injured in shooting gets new eye for Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Nine-year-old J.D. Jackson didn’t just ask for toys for Christmas this year. Instead, his holiday wish was for something far more important: “Most kids are asking for toys. He’s asking for an eye,” said his mother, Mary Jackson. J.D., 9, lost his left eye in a shooting on Aug. 19: He […]
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
North Carolinians face delays traveling for holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For some, holiday travel has been smooth. For others, there have been some bumps in the road. Hundreds of thousands of people were on the roads and in the skies Thursday traveling for the upcoming Christmas holiday. Those driving to their destination said conditions looked good Thursday night. But that wasn’t […]
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
Spots in NC mountains dip to wind chill of -48 degrees; 83 mph gusts hit Grandfather Mountain
Already Friday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, there was a wind chill value of -46 at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
WECT
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road. In...
1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several popular holiday events around the Charlotte area have announced closures on Friday, citing inclement weather. As of Friday afternoon, the following events are closed for the day:. WinterFest at Carowinds. Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. Charlotte Knights ‘Light the Knights’ Festival. In addition, the...
Residents left without power on Christmas after object hits lines
CHARLOTTE — An object came in contact with power lines over the weekend, leaving residents at 5115 Park Place Apartments in south Charlotte without power for nearly 36 hours, which impacted their Christmas. The power went out at about 7 a.m. Christmas morning, tenant Phyllis Ward said. “It was...
newsnationnow.com
Hundreds of thousands left without power in North Carolina
(NewsNation) — Colder temperatures from a huge winter storm and higher usage of heat led Duke Energy to intentionally cut off power for rolling blackouts Saturday. More than 450,000 were without power in North Carolina on Christmas Eve morning, as the storm, which is creating high winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills, continues in much of the U.S. That number later went down to a little over 200,000 in the afternoon, according to a website that tracks outages.
wccbcharlotte.com
FAA Ordered Ground Stop At Charlotte Douglas Airport As Flight Delays Continue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday due to high winds. The ground stop lasted 2 hours between 7:00am and 9:00am as holiday travelers waited to board planes. Friday saw the worst day for flight cancellations and...
