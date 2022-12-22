Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
KSAT 12
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on Buena Vista Street near South Colorado and Smith. According to witnesses, a man was walking northbound on...
Three stolen vehicles recovered from fatal blast site, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police now report a total of three stolen vehicles have been recovered at the South Presa explosion scene where four people died late on the night of December 9. Detectives said they removed two stolen recreational vehicles and one stolen motorcycle from the grounds...
Man accused of brutally attacking wife arrested in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man on the Texas Top 10 list of wanted fugitives is now back in jail. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan at a San Antonio apartment on Dec. 14. He had been on the run for almost a year after investigators said he was wanted...
Man facing murder charge after shooting two people, killing one of them
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is behind bars facing a murder charge after police said he shot two people at a west-side hotel, just days before Christmas. According to an arrest warrant, a woman in her 20s seems to be an innocent bystander who wasn't the target, but saw the entire shooting play out. She was hit by a bullet. She survived, but the man who was the target died on the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
Robbery suspects arrested after attempt to steal safe from South Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects accused of trying to steal a safe from a South Side business are now behind bars, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Roosevelt Ave for a burglary of business. Police said they received a call that...
KSAT 12
2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
KSAT 12
1 killed, 1 arrested in Christmas morning crash on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and one person was arrested following a crash on the Southeast Side overnight. San Antonio police said the crash happened after midnight Sunday at W.W. White Road and East Southcross. According to SAPD, a red SUV ran a red light and struck...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing girl at gunpoint during home invasion facing multiple charges
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint, records show. Ramon Thompson, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened on Saturday, according to court documents. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation in incidents that happened on Sunday.
Former SMPD officer shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning
A man was shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning, according to the city.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers searching for 2 suspects in robbery of West Side Kohl’s store
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects accused of robbing a Kohl’s store on the West Side. The robbery happened Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Kohl’s in the 10800 block of Potranco Road. Police said a woman loaded a...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after firing gun at woman and her children during argument, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested on Christmas after police said he fired a gun at a woman during an argument. Police responded to the 1100 block of Menchaca St. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police quickly located the 40-year-old man. According to officials,...
KSAT 12
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
news4sanantonio.com
Two people displaced after blaze severely damages South Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Two people were displaced Monday morning after their home was severely damaged on the city's south side off Emerald Ash and Pleasanton Road. Fire crews reported heavy flames coming from the home. Investigators say an add-on fireplace may be to blame, but the investigation remains ongoing.
Texas law enforcement looking for missing 24-year-old man out of San Antonio
Law enforcement are asking for your help finding Malik Johnson, reported missing out of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Kerrville police search for 25-year-old man who disappeared over Christmas weekend
Kerrville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 25-year-old man who disappeared on Christmas Day. Joshua Michael Tally was last seen at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street in Kerrville, police said. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 155...
news4sanantonio.com
Man takes Uber after argument at bar, both driver and victim shot
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after following an Uber and shooting at both the driver and a man he argued with at a local bar. On December 10, the 26-year-old victim overheard Candido Salazar III, 22, being disrespectful to a security guard at a local bar called "Bombshells" on San Antonio's West Side. He confronted Salazar and his friends about how they were acting and started an argument. The group was separated by security and the victim's Uber driver arrived and was escorted out. Salazar then drove up to the Uber driver's car and asked where they were going and the Uber driver declined to answer. Salazar left the bar shortly after that.
KTSA
West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
KSAT 12
Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
Comments / 0