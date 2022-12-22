To everyone who celebrates, Merry Christmas! There are fewer hockey stories this morning without any action on the ice, but we’ve got a good few to share. Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe to become the second-greatest goal scorer of all-time, yet his climb tests our ability to separate politics from sports. Dave Molinari noted that Pittsburgh Penguins d-man Kris Letang has been a different player — a better player — since returning from a stroke. Bruins’ winger David Pastrnak had some fun chirping his linemates over recent goals. The Philly Flyers have had a rough go this season, and now Carter Hart might be out, and some good news, Capitals defenseman John Carlson was discharged from the hospital.

1 DAY AGO