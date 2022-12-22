Read full article on original website
Related
Penguins Wrap: Slap Shots, Snap Shots & a Potshot
It was a short week for the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as the rest of the National Hockey League, as the league is in its annual three-day holiday break, which runs through Monday. The Penguins crammed a lot into just a few days, however, including an invigorating victory and a...
Dan’s Daily: Ovechkin Politics Problem, Kris Letang Better
To everyone who celebrates, Merry Christmas! There are fewer hockey stories this morning without any action on the ice, but we’ve got a good few to share. Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe to become the second-greatest goal scorer of all-time, yet his climb tests our ability to separate politics from sports. Dave Molinari noted that Pittsburgh Penguins d-man Kris Letang has been a different player — a better player — since returning from a stroke. Bruins’ winger David Pastrnak had some fun chirping his linemates over recent goals. The Philly Flyers have had a rough go this season, and now Carter Hart might be out, and some good news, Capitals defenseman John Carlson was discharged from the hospital.
Penguins Fans: Vote Most Valuable, Disappointing, & Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Penguins claimed 15 of their most recent 18 possible points, yet a pair of losses to the Carolina Hurricanes was a burr in the saddle as the team departed for a few days of holiday R&R. It’s time for PHN readers and Penguins fans to vote. We’ll publish...
Dan’s Daily: Leafs Look for Big Trade, Penguins’ Loser Points
‘Twas the day before Christmas, and all through hockey, every GM was calling, even Lamoriello. The NHL rosters, like our bones, are frozen, but on the 27th, there could be some exciting movement on the NHL trade front. The Toronto Maple Leafs are big-game hunting for a top-six forward. Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe and claimed second on the NHL All-Time goals list, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing exceptionally well … until they get to overtime.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0