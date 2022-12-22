Read full article on original website
Police: Armed man killed after attempting to rob tow truck driver with CPL in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - An armed man was killed after he tried to rob a tow truck driver who had a concealed pistol license, according to the Detroit Police Department.The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, in the 15400 block of Young Street. Police say the armed man tried to rob the tow truck driver, but the tow truck driver had a CPL, was armed and shot the man.The man was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.According to police, the incident remains under investigation.
Woman killed after driver flees police, causes crash in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed on Monday after a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash in Dearborn, according to the Dearborn Police Department. The incident happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. Police say a Wayne County sheriff's deputy observed a white Eco-line (E-350) Ford van excessively speeding and activating his lights to initiate a traffic stop. The sheriff's deputy pursued the van from outside of the city, but it failed to stop. The van fled on eastbound Michigan Avenue until it crashed into a Chevy SUV at Gulley Road, killing the 30-year-old woman who was driving the Chevy.According to police, the suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The suspect had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a suspended license in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Police closed the intersection to investigate the incident.
Home of two charged with obstructing investigation into missing teens shot up
TOLEDO, Ohio — The south Toledo home of two people charged with interfering in the investigation into the kidnapping and killing of two teen boys was shot at Friday. Toledo police responded to the 500 block of Maumee Avenue just after 11 a.m. for a shots fired call. Officers discovered the home had been hit "numerous times," according to a police report.
Police looking for suspect responsible for Lansing shooting
The woman sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was taken to a local hospital.
Innocent woman killed in crash by suspect fleeing police
A family is grieving the loss of an innocent woman in a deadly crash from a vehicle fleeing police on Monday morning.
Woman injured in I-94 crash that left her trapped inside vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been injured after crashing into a wall on I-94, traveling across all lanes, and then striking a tree.The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 25 on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit.According to Michigan State Police, a 37-year-old woman from Fort Gratiot was driving a Honda CRV at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the road, crashing into the left wall.The driver then re-entered I-94, traveled across all lanes, and ran up the right embankment, striking a tree.Police say the woman was trapped and needed to be extricated by the fire department.She was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.According to police, the woman's family has been notified.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Identify Person Involved in Hit & Run, Victim Released from Hospital
Police have identified the person involved in Wednesday's hit-and-run accident - but they aren't saying much else. "All I can share at this point is that the subject involved in the hit-and-run has been identified," Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said Friday morning. The victim in the incident, a 21-year-old...
wtvbam.com
Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash
MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say
DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street. Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials...
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
Westland police search for man suspected of Family Dollar break-in
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are looking for a person suspected of breaking into a Family Dollar store on Wayne Road.Police said they responded to a burglary alarm at the store at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. When they arrived at the scene, they found the front doors smashed and several items from the store missing, however, the suspect was gone.Surveillance images show the suspect walking through the store for several minutes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department's Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600.
WNEM
Police investigate deadly shooting
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp. Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified...
13abc.com
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
The Oakland Press
Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery
The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
Dearborn police station shooting: New details about man killed by officer, how it happened
When a man entered a Dearborn police station and pointed a gun at an officer a week ago Sunday, there was bullet-resistant glass between them, but that wasn’t enough to prevent bloodshed. Ali Naji, 33 — who is believed to have struggled with mental illness — walked into the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department that afternoon with a stolen 9mm pistol and looked around before an officer in a nearby room entered the lobby, according to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said. Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to a...
abc12.com
One dead in Flint Township shooting
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
Detroit News
1 in custody in Monday shooting at Detroit police precinct
A person is in custody in connection with the non-fatal Monday shooting at a Detroit police precinct on the city's east side, officials said. They made the announcement Wednesday in a tweet. On Monday, officials said a woman was wanted for the shooting. She allegedly opened fire on a man...
