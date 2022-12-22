DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed on Monday after a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash in Dearborn, according to the Dearborn Police Department. The incident happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. Police say a Wayne County sheriff's deputy observed a white Eco-line (E-350) Ford van excessively speeding and activating his lights to initiate a traffic stop. The sheriff's deputy pursued the van from outside of the city, but it failed to stop. The van fled on eastbound Michigan Avenue until it crashed into a Chevy SUV at Gulley Road, killing the 30-year-old woman who was driving the Chevy.According to police, the suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The suspect had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a suspended license in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Police closed the intersection to investigate the incident.

