The plight of Jews on US campuses is becoming the plight of Jews everywhere in the country, Caroline Glick warns in the latest episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. “Anti-Zionism on campus, the redefinition of Judaism, the denigration of Judaism, the suppression of expressions of Judaism, all of these things are not only in order to persecute Jews,” Glick argues, “but also to mobilize progressives to hate Jews and to transform progressive America and through progressive America, the United States as a whole, into an antisemitic country, where the plight of Jews on campus becomes the plight of Jews everywhere in the United States.”

20 HOURS AGO