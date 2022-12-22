ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

City of Champaign employees raise over $90,000 for community

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44w5Xq_0jrrl3rR00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is working with United Way and giving back to non-profits. This year, city employees raised more than $92,300 for dozens of nonprofits, all in two weeks.

That’s a 14% increase from last year’s numbers and the third-highest amount on record.

Jennifer Bannon, the Assistant City Attorney, said each employee could choose a non-profit to donate to.

Day of Giving 2022: Champaign County groups expanding programming with donations

“A lot of our programs are focused on assisting people who really need the government to step in and improve quality of life,” Bannon said. “I think government when it’s done well, is really about raising all boats. I think that people in our organization really have that mindset.”

She said some employees are pledging donations to national non-profits, but many are focusing on organizations nearby. They range from the Boys and Girls Club, Salt and Light, job assistance programs and environmental groups.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Christmas tree collection dates in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022, you may also be ready to say goodbye to your Christmas tree. Many cities in Central Illinois have Christmas tree collection and recycling programs, and will pick up your trees for free. Below are collection dates for 2022-2023 the holiday season. A […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Holidays don’t stop this soup kitchen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For many, holidays are a time for gifts, family, and family meals. But for some, the holidays can be lonelier. Thanks to dedicated groups in Champaign County, some things can be checked off the holiday list. The day after Christmas is usually reserved for relaxing around new items and leftovers. But […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Volunteer ‘Holiday Elves’ give gifts to nearly 300 teens in need

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many teens will wake up to a pile of presents under their trees Sunday morning, but not every family can afford Christmas gifts. That’s where the Holiday Elf Gift Program comes in. Colleen Dorsla started the volunteer group in 2020 because teenagers are often left out of other gift donation programs. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Village of Rantoul opens warming center

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With extreme cold moving into the area on Thursday, the Village of Rantoul is offering a warming shelter for anyone who needs it. The shelter will be at the Rantoul Youth center starting Thursday evening. Anyone who needs warming assistance should contact the Rantoul Police Department by calling METCAD at 217-333-8911. […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
DECATUR, IL
mediafeed.org

University of Illinois (U of I) Urbana-Champaign will cost you this much

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is a four-year public research university located in Champaign, Illinois. It’s the flagship of the University of Illinois system, and offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Read on for insights into admissions requirements, the UIUC acceptance rate, fees for tuition and housing, popular majors, and much more.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Veteran urges everyone to donate blood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Garrett Anderson almost lost his life when he was hit by a roadside bomb. It broke his jaw in several places and blew off his arm. He said without the blood products that were given to him during his hospital stay that had been donated he likely wouldn’t be around to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Fire Department called out for garage fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Christmas Eve morning. Crews responded to the 900 block of E. Riverside Ave. just after 2 a.m. for a 1 1/2 car detached garage on fire. The fire was extending to the back of the...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

DSC Tree of Hope family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – DSC has been serving children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities for over 50 years. With a mission to support people in living a rich and meaningful life. They are celebrating their 29th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign. They are just over halfway to their goal of $215,000 and about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Village of Ridge Farm under boil order

RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Ridge Farm is under a boil order due to a water main break that happened on Christmas. The boil order affects the area of First Financial Bank to the 1200 block of S. State St. and Route One and E. Ridge St. The Village said that people […]
RIDGE FARM, IL
WCIA

Salvation Army raises over $100,000 in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County has raised a total of $106,710 at local kettles, meeting 70% of their 2022 red kettle goal this season as of Monday. “Our red kettle goal makes up for nearly 30% of our overall Christmas campaign goal,” said Major Randy Summit, Corps Officer in Champaign. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign family receives help from Tree of Hope campaign

CHAMPAIGN Ill., (WCIA) – If you drive through Champaign, you may notice a large tree on the corner of Prospect Ave. and Marketview Dr. It’s called Tree of Hope and it’s the Developmental Services Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Every $50 lights up a bulb on the tree. The money raised goes towards families […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
cu-citizenaccess.org

Some Champaign landlords limit use of vouchers as income, meaning it’s harder for low-income families to rent; But Urbana landlords accept vouchers

Champaign landlords are reluctant to consider federal housing vouchers as income, prompting many to not accept vouchers — but Urbana’s laws protect tenants from discrimination like that, housing officials said. Families living in Urbana can have their federal housing vouchers for rent counted as a source of income,...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur carjacker sentenced to 14-years in prison

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Calvin G. Shepherd III was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being involved in a series of armed carjackings in Decatur. Shepheard III, who originally pleaded not guilty, ended up taking a plea deal. Shepherd III, admitted to a newly-added...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy