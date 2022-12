WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDDAY SATURDAY. Our departing storm and strong high pressure building across the High Plains is sending true Arctic air into the Susquehanna Valley, pushing wind-chill values to dangerously low levels early this morning. This is why the WGAL News 8 Storm Team is making Saturday an Impact Day.

SUSQUEHANNA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO