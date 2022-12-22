Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink. It’s the first year that the township has made the ice rink. The weather was a little too cold for most to get on the...
WYTV.com
Locals push through challenges to see families on Christmas after canceled flights
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many families have been impacted by the canceled flights over the last few days. A common question being asked as flights were getting canceled was, “How do we find a way to be with our family for Christmas?”. Janice Orr-Rila rented a car and...
WYTV.com
Two arrested after fights at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people have been arrested after several reported juvenile fights at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. Police and fire crews were sent out to the scene after 5 p.m. According to police, the fights started inside the mall, then another one broke out in...
WYTV.com
How trains under trees became tradition
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last ornament is on the Christmas tree, the garland is hung and the lights are glowing. For some of you, beneath your tree, a small model train might just be circling around its track. Trains have been associated with Christmas for generations. Even movies...
WYTV.com
Thieves may be watching your trash: How to protect yourself
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is over, your gifts are unwrapped, and your trash is full of wrapping paper and boxes. All of those gifts can make you a target for thieves. Captain Jason Simon, with the Youngstown Police Department, said there are a few things to watch. Never...
WYTV.com
Crash damages pole in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday between Mckees Lane and Salt Springs Road. One car hit a pole and then rolled over. The pole was blocking the roadway for about an hour, but...
WYTV.com
Downed wires cause street to close on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A road was blocked after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and she...
WYTV.com
Heating issues close some government buildings in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren, the Municipal Justice Center, police department and Municipal Court are closed because they don’t have heat. The buildings are closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be done daily but all other cases will be reset. The...
WYTV.com
Local resort makes a wish happen for Cleveland family
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cleveland family’s Make-A-Wish trip was almost ruined because of the bad weather, but our local community helped make a secondary plan possible. Eleven-year-old Rah-Janae was heading to Disney World on Thursday morning for her Wishes Can Happen wish, but her flight got canceled.
WYTV.com
2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana. Multiple departments were called out around 5:30 p.m. on Metz Road. Our crew on scene had trouble seeing the house because of how far from the road it was. Columbiana’s...
WYTV.com
YSU Anthropology students get field experience with real-life history lesson
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifty students, 15,000 artifacts and 1,000 volunteer hours — the Anthropology students at Youngstown State University are making history through a curation project with the Mahoning Valley Historical Society. In 2018, YSU was contacted by The Arms Museum about a project to identify a...
WYTV.com
Poland business owner sees more local shopping
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesses were faced with some big decisions this summer as inflation was skyrocketing. Many were trying to make plans for Christmas while seeing their own costs go up. Avant Garden Boutique in Poland opened two years ago just before the pandemic started. It makes...
WYTV.com
Mahoning County employee files federal lawsuit
(WKBN) – A Mahoning County maintenance worker, who was fired and then rehired earlier this month, has filed a lawsuit in Youngstown Federal Court claiming his First Amendment rights were violated. The worker is Ricky Morrison, who is represented by Cleveland-based lawyer Subodh Chandra. In a news release, Chandra’s...
WYTV.com
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss political careers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday, Jan. 3 will mark the first time in 36 years that either Bob or Michele Lepore-Hagan hasn’t held a position in the Ohio legislature. We recently talked with the Hagans about their years in politics and the decisions they have made. First News...
WYTV.com
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Between the two of them, Bob Hagan and his wife Michele Lepore-Hagan have represented Youngstown in the Ohio state legislature for 36 straight years — a run that will end on Jan. 3. Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans — both Democrats — talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
