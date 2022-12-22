Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Very mild and very wet as we close 2022
Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. Indiana nurses speak out about abusive patients. Hospitals are supposed to be a place...
cbs4indy.com
Getting back above freezing today; warmer and wetter days ahead
Brighter, breezy and warmer today with temperatures climbing into the 40s. We turn wet just ahead of the new year. Getting back above freezing today; warmer and wetter …. Brighter, breezy and warmer today with temperatures climbing into the 40s. We turn wet just ahead of the new year. Indiana...
cbs4indy.com
Firefighters rescue goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park
PORTER, Ind. — A frozen Canada goose was dislodged from its icy binds thanks to the help of volunteer firefighters in northern Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were notified on Monday about a Canada goose being frozen to the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.
cbs4indy.com
Southwest flight cancellations continue this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines’ major flight cancellations leave thousands of customers frustrated and looking for alternative options. The company canceled more than 60% of Tuesday’s flights and will only fly a third of its scheduled flights over the next several days. The company is citing severe winter...
cbs4indy.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
RICHMOND, Indiana (WCMH) – An incredible string of chance encounters and lucky breaks was what two women said helped them bring a days-long Amber Alert to an end. The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen from the Short North. Hours later, Kyair was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.
Much of Indiana under winter storm warning
Much of Indiana is under a winter storm warning from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. The National Weather Service said Central Indiana -- from Delphi south to Franklin -- will see heavy snow after 3 p.m. on Thursday, with accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting up to 55 miles per hour could drop wind chills to 30 below zero.
abc57.com
Businesses, organizations close due to blizzard weather
A number of businesses and organizations will be closed due to blizzard conditions moving through Michiana over the holiday weekend. December 22 - All non-essential county services and facilities will be closed at 2 p.m. December 23 - All county facilities are closed. Benton Harbor VA Outpatient Clinic. December 23...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard to serve as Highway Assistance Teams
INDIANA – A significant weather event is predicted for the holiday weekend, including cold temperatures, high winds, and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state. This system has the potential to be a life-threatening weather event and could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages. Hoosiers...
