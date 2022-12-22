ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend. The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open. Here’s an update of where things stand...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bitter cold persists through the holiday weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dream no longer, a White Christmas is here! Unfortunately, so is a bitterly cold Arctic air mass keeping our temperatures in the single digits with wind chills in the double-digit negatives. The good news is, warmer temperatures are in sight-- and not just to seasonable, but beyond. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more:
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Officials urge caution as flu peak nears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Hospitalizations related to influenza and the coronavirus are on the rise, but cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are beginning to fall. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” Monongalia County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith said he fears increasing flu and coronavirus cases will fill any void and continue pushing health care workers for the next few weeks.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

More than 100 people help Bridgeport church clean up after flood

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many people are dealing with problems from frozen pipes, including a local church. The pipes burst Monday morning at Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport. The pipes were on the third floor, and sent gallons of water streaming throughout the first and second floors. The flooding...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wtae.com

Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF

WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD

WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

‘Christmas Miracle’: Community saves kitten stuck in tree in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In what some are calling a “Christmas miracle,” people across the community worked together to rescue a kitten that was stuck for days in a tree in Weston from frigid temperatures. Debbie Novak and her husband, Robert, have been fostering and rescuing animals for...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

Community Policy