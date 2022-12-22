ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

'Made so many happy': Support for Pewaukee girl with terminal cancer is worldwide

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

When physical education teacher Phillip Cesaroni passed one of his middle school students on Dec. 21 in the hallway, the student asked with concern, "How is Delaney doing?"

The Kenyon Woods Middle School student in South Elgin, Illinois, never met or even knew of the Pewaukee girl, Delaney Krings. But since he heard of her story , his concern was genuine.

When Cesaroni read online about Delaney, who has terminal brain cancer, with weeks to live, he wanted his students to make birthday cards for her. She was celebrating her 5th birthday on Dec. 16. The birthday was coined as her "final birthday" because of the progression of her disease.

All of the classes at that school created birthday cards and customized them with images from "Frozen," her favorite movie, and with Disney characters. One 12-year-old boy wrote on his card: "You are an angel, and you made so many happy in such a short time."

It turned out to be one of thousands and thousands of cards that Delaney received from all over the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3OdZ_0jrrk4Z700

Cesaroni took the day off of school and drove three and a half hours through a snowstorm to deliver the cards to the drop-off site at the Shorewest Realtors office in Oconomowoc.

Cesaroni, who also owns and operates a food cart, also provided a barbecue pork lunch to the Krings family and to the staff at Shorewest Realtors.

"It was the most amazing and beautiful thing," said Sharon Tomlinson, the family's real estate agent at Shorewest and close friend who helped lead the support for the Krings family which includes Delaney's father Jack, her mother Heather and an older brother and sister.

After starting a birthday card drive to support the family and helping to make the birthday party special, the efforts for the family have transitioned to more cards coming in, a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills, and fundraisers, from selling hoodies to ornaments to support Delaney and her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGzbP_0jrrk4Z700

Tomlinson said that there are numerous people working behind the scenes to help the family, such as April Fuchs, Heather's best friend, who made sure all the details were on track and was often the family spokesperson, or Sarah Geiger, Delaney's former babysitter who created For the Love of Delaney's Facebook page and fielded many calls and questions.

As of Dec. 22, $133,584 had been raised toward the $200,000 fundraising goal.

Many family friends and relatives are working hard to support this family in the tough times ahead.

People want to help, said Tomlinson.

'Never witnessed anything like this'

Tomlinson said when she came up with the idea to have birthday cards sent to Delaney and her family to celebrate her final birthday, her goal, at the beginning of December, was 1,000 cards. Now, in just a short time, the campaign has turned into a worldwide phenomenon.

Tomlinson said she received about 15,000 birthday cards from people from all seven continents.

Amazon and UPS drivers made multiple trips a day with birthday packages and care packages for the family leading up to Dec. 16. Another person from Chicago drove to deliver handmade jewelry. There have been many video tributes sent and posted on Facebook, including an out-of-state elementary class, singing Frozen's "Let It Go" to Delaney.

The Dec. 16 parade for Delaney's birthday, organized by the Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts , amassed 498 vehicles and parade participants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOnEP_0jrrk4Z700

"This hit me immediately; I have kids close to the same age. This hits close to home. I had to do something really quick. It just sucks knowing she will not be here that much longer," said Andrew Kreblin, Delaney's parade coordinator and leader of Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts.

"Even though the parade is over, we will still be there no matter what. If they need someone to talk to, to get their mind off it, we are there," he said.

Delaney's mother said that her daughter enjoyed the parade. On Delaney's CaringBridge site, Heather wrote Delaney "rallied to watch a few minutes here and there. She enjoyed every bit she was able to see."

Pewaukee-native J.J. Watt, a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, offered his birthday wishes on Twitter.

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust adopted a penguin in Delaney's name and sent the family an adoption certificate.

"I never witnessed anything like this," said Tomlinson. "The world came together."

'It's important to appreciate the little things'

The Pewaukee birthday parade was not the only one organized to support Delaney.

When Lt. Dan McMorris of the New York State Police Department heard about the story, he was touched and wanted to help.

He worked with Lagrangeville, New York, resident Timothy Gay, who has the Guinness World Record for having the most illuminations on a property.

According to Gay's website, he broke the record in 2014 with 601,736 lights and now has a bit over 700,000.

Once McMorris got police and fire departments to commit to doing a parade around his light show, where the lights blinked on and off to the theme of Frozen's "Let It Go," other departments wanted to join in. He said vehicles from departments in Massachusetts and Connecticut joined in. The show was then edited and displayed as a YouTube video.

"Cancer hit our family over the years, and Tim's family has been hit with cancer," said McMorris. "We were surprised with the turnout."

"You cannot express this in words ... to let Delaney's family how this affected us in New York," said Gay. "It was an honor when you think of her fighting this," said Gay. McMorris said that the New York State Police Department's Community Support Fund made a financial contribution to the family.

Nicole Vawter, a journalism student at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, volunteered to do the video editing for Delaney and her family to enjoy.

"I felt a little helpless; all I can do is tell a story. It was really important to tell a story. I thought it was really touching to see how many departments from other states came," she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It sounds cliché, but this shows it is important to appreciate the little things and be grateful."

'This kiddo has connected our community, our country and our world'

Delaney, a child who has warmed everyone's heart with her contagious smile, has impacted millions of people, Tomlinson said. Her legacy of the impact and the joy her life has created is just starting and will live on for years.

People worldwide got to know and love Delaney, said Tomlinson. "How do you thank everyone? How do you thank the world?" she said. "Millions of people made a difference."

Geiger agreed.

"I fell in love with her contagious smile and our daily snuggles," said Geiger, who used to babysit Delaney. "We have gone swimming, enjoyed bounce houses, and played at the playgrounds. ... She was the light in my life. I cherish the time I have spent with Delaney."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQ9HO_0jrrk4Z700

Delaney's mother emphasized on CaringBridge that Delaney's spirit and personality can remind people that "all it takes is kindness and a genuine smile" to lift people's spirits.

"I’ll tell you this — hug your people, do the things, take the vacation, put your damn phone down and take every opportunity to be with the people you love," she wrote.

"I believe the love for this kiddo has connected our community, our country and our world like nothing I’ve ever witnessed before. It is absolutely breathtaking and a fitting tribute to a small yet mighty person who truly touched the heart of everyone her smile has reached."

How to help

Gifts or items to help the family can be sent to Delaney Krings c/o Shorewest Realtors, 1296 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.

Delaney's GoFundMe is www.gofundme.com/f/delaney-krings .

To view updates for Delaney, visit the CaringBridge website at www.caringbridge.org/visit/loveforlaneyk or find For the Love of Delaney on Facebook.

To buy hoodies (Her fight is my fight) to support Delaney's family, send a message to the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page. The sizes available are Medium to Extra Large on sale for $30 and XXL is on sale for $35. Hoodies are also sold at Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy, 4753 S. Packard Ave. Call Jen's Sweet Treats at 414-940-0725.

To buy a For the Love of Delaney ornament, visit https://www.beyondthedesign.shop . Ornaments are $10, with $8 of each one going to support the family.

For more information or ideas on how to help Delaney, email stomlinson@shorewest.com or text 262-470-2000.

Waukesha Parade Tragedy Survivor A year ago, this Waukesha Parade survivor could not walk. Now, he will be playing college baseball.

More How this Franklin woman with stage 4 cancer is helping others 'Live 4 Today'

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 'Made so many happy': Support for Pewaukee girl with terminal cancer is worldwide

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
captimes.com

Family plans the sensory-friendly gym of their dreams in north Madison

Courtney Willegal’s youngest son was just 18 months old when she started to suspect he was developing differently. He’d scale double-high baby gates, put everything from electrical cords to plants in his mouth, and chew his own clothes. Eventually, Sean Feuquay, now 11, would be diagnosed with four...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
ROCKFORD, IL
shepherdexpress.com

She Once Worked at Burger King

On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries reported in Beloit house fire

BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. ﻿ The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
BELOIT, WI
bestattractions.org

Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm

Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail

MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy