'Made so many happy': Support for Pewaukee girl with terminal cancer is worldwide

When physical education teacher Phillip Cesaroni passed one of his middle school students on Dec. 21 in the hallway, the student asked with concern, "How is Delaney doing?"

The Kenyon Woods Middle School student in South Elgin, Illinois, never met or even knew of the Pewaukee girl, Delaney Krings. But since he heard of her story , his concern was genuine.

When Cesaroni read online about Delaney, who has terminal brain cancer, with weeks to live, he wanted his students to make birthday cards for her. She was celebrating her 5th birthday on Dec. 16. The birthday was coined as her "final birthday" because of the progression of her disease.

All of the classes at that school created birthday cards and customized them with images from "Frozen," her favorite movie, and with Disney characters. One 12-year-old boy wrote on his card: "You are an angel, and you made so many happy in such a short time."

It turned out to be one of thousands and thousands of cards that Delaney received from all over the world.

Cesaroni took the day off of school and drove three and a half hours through a snowstorm to deliver the cards to the drop-off site at the Shorewest Realtors office in Oconomowoc.

Cesaroni, who also owns and operates a food cart, also provided a barbecue pork lunch to the Krings family and to the staff at Shorewest Realtors.

"It was the most amazing and beautiful thing," said Sharon Tomlinson, the family's real estate agent at Shorewest and close friend who helped lead the support for the Krings family which includes Delaney's father Jack, her mother Heather and an older brother and sister.

After starting a birthday card drive to support the family and helping to make the birthday party special, the efforts for the family have transitioned to more cards coming in, a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills, and fundraisers, from selling hoodies to ornaments to support Delaney and her family.

Tomlinson said that there are numerous people working behind the scenes to help the family, such as April Fuchs, Heather's best friend, who made sure all the details were on track and was often the family spokesperson, or Sarah Geiger, Delaney's former babysitter who created For the Love of Delaney's Facebook page and fielded many calls and questions.

As of Dec. 22, $133,584 had been raised toward the $200,000 fundraising goal.

Many family friends and relatives are working hard to support this family in the tough times ahead.

People want to help, said Tomlinson.

'Never witnessed anything like this'

Tomlinson said when she came up with the idea to have birthday cards sent to Delaney and her family to celebrate her final birthday, her goal, at the beginning of December, was 1,000 cards. Now, in just a short time, the campaign has turned into a worldwide phenomenon.

Tomlinson said she received about 15,000 birthday cards from people from all seven continents.

Amazon and UPS drivers made multiple trips a day with birthday packages and care packages for the family leading up to Dec. 16. Another person from Chicago drove to deliver handmade jewelry. There have been many video tributes sent and posted on Facebook, including an out-of-state elementary class, singing Frozen's "Let It Go" to Delaney.

The Dec. 16 parade for Delaney's birthday, organized by the Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts , amassed 498 vehicles and parade participants.

"This hit me immediately; I have kids close to the same age. This hits close to home. I had to do something really quick. It just sucks knowing she will not be here that much longer," said Andrew Kreblin, Delaney's parade coordinator and leader of Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts.

"Even though the parade is over, we will still be there no matter what. If they need someone to talk to, to get their mind off it, we are there," he said.

Delaney's mother said that her daughter enjoyed the parade. On Delaney's CaringBridge site, Heather wrote Delaney "rallied to watch a few minutes here and there. She enjoyed every bit she was able to see."

Pewaukee-native J.J. Watt, a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, offered his birthday wishes on Twitter.

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust adopted a penguin in Delaney's name and sent the family an adoption certificate.

"I never witnessed anything like this," said Tomlinson. "The world came together."

'It's important to appreciate the little things'

The Pewaukee birthday parade was not the only one organized to support Delaney.

When Lt. Dan McMorris of the New York State Police Department heard about the story, he was touched and wanted to help.

He worked with Lagrangeville, New York, resident Timothy Gay, who has the Guinness World Record for having the most illuminations on a property.

According to Gay's website, he broke the record in 2014 with 601,736 lights and now has a bit over 700,000.

Once McMorris got police and fire departments to commit to doing a parade around his light show, where the lights blinked on and off to the theme of Frozen's "Let It Go," other departments wanted to join in. He said vehicles from departments in Massachusetts and Connecticut joined in. The show was then edited and displayed as a YouTube video.

"Cancer hit our family over the years, and Tim's family has been hit with cancer," said McMorris. "We were surprised with the turnout."

"You cannot express this in words ... to let Delaney's family how this affected us in New York," said Gay. "It was an honor when you think of her fighting this," said Gay. McMorris said that the New York State Police Department's Community Support Fund made a financial contribution to the family.

Nicole Vawter, a journalism student at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, volunteered to do the video editing for Delaney and her family to enjoy.

"I felt a little helpless; all I can do is tell a story. It was really important to tell a story. I thought it was really touching to see how many departments from other states came," she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It sounds cliché, but this shows it is important to appreciate the little things and be grateful."

'This kiddo has connected our community, our country and our world'

Delaney, a child who has warmed everyone's heart with her contagious smile, has impacted millions of people, Tomlinson said. Her legacy of the impact and the joy her life has created is just starting and will live on for years.

People worldwide got to know and love Delaney, said Tomlinson. "How do you thank everyone? How do you thank the world?" she said. "Millions of people made a difference."

Geiger agreed.

"I fell in love with her contagious smile and our daily snuggles," said Geiger, who used to babysit Delaney. "We have gone swimming, enjoyed bounce houses, and played at the playgrounds. ... She was the light in my life. I cherish the time I have spent with Delaney."

Delaney's mother emphasized on CaringBridge that Delaney's spirit and personality can remind people that "all it takes is kindness and a genuine smile" to lift people's spirits.

"I’ll tell you this — hug your people, do the things, take the vacation, put your damn phone down and take every opportunity to be with the people you love," she wrote.

"I believe the love for this kiddo has connected our community, our country and our world like nothing I’ve ever witnessed before. It is absolutely breathtaking and a fitting tribute to a small yet mighty person who truly touched the heart of everyone her smile has reached."

How to help

Gifts or items to help the family can be sent to Delaney Krings c/o Shorewest Realtors, 1296 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.

Delaney's GoFundMe is www.gofundme.com/f/delaney-krings .

To view updates for Delaney, visit the CaringBridge website at www.caringbridge.org/visit/loveforlaneyk or find For the Love of Delaney on Facebook.

To buy hoodies (Her fight is my fight) to support Delaney's family, send a message to the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page. The sizes available are Medium to Extra Large on sale for $30 and XXL is on sale for $35. Hoodies are also sold at Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy, 4753 S. Packard Ave. Call Jen's Sweet Treats at 414-940-0725.

To buy a For the Love of Delaney ornament, visit https://www.beyondthedesign.shop . Ornaments are $10, with $8 of each one going to support the family.

For more information or ideas on how to help Delaney, email stomlinson@shorewest.com or text 262-470-2000.

