ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lizzo Has a Half-Dozen Christmas Trees at Her L.A. Home: ‘I’m Literally Santa Claus’

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Lizzo is going Christmas tree crazy this holiday season.

In a preview of her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning , the pop-rap star opens up about owning her first home in Los Angeles and dishes on how she’s been going a tad overboard with her Yuletide decorations.

Related

Lizzo Shows Off Her New 'Wolf Cut' on TikTok

12/22/2022

“It’s like not having stuff for a long time, and now [that] I’ve got it, I’m going overboard,” Lizzo says during the sit-down. “I’m literally Santa Claus.”

The Grammy winner’s interview airs Christmas Day (Dec. 25) on CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+.

Lizzo, who recently brought holiday cheer during her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live , also discussed the joy of owning her very first house. Prior to the success of her 2019 breakout hit “Truth Hurts,” which reigned for seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 , the Detroit rapper and singer spent many nights forced to sleep in her car.

“Staying in people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches,” Lizzo recalls. “Now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to stay in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.’ I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this.’ It’s a milestone for me.”

Lizzo has much to be thankful for in 2022. Her latest smash hit, “About Damn Time,” topped the Hot 100 for two weeks in July and August and is nominated for both record and song of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. The artist’s fourth album, Special , debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in July. The set follows her 2019 blockbuster, Cuz I Love You , which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for over 100 weeks.

Watch a preview of Lizzo’s upcoming appearance on CBS Sunday Morning below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Lizzo opens the doors of her new home to "CBS Sunday Morning"

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer Lizzo has bought her first home ever and has opened the doors for "CBS Sunday Morning." In her first network TV interview in her home, Lizzo tells correspondent Tracy Smith owning a home is a milestone for her.
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon Dresses as Santa Claus For Christmas With His Children

Santa Claus came to town for Nick Cannon’s kids! The Wild 'n Out host put on a Santa suit and visited some of his children for the Christmas holiday. On Sunday, Bre Tiesi shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story featuring Cannon, dressed in the outfit, holding up their son Legendary -- who wears a little Santa hat and Christmas pajamas.
96.9 KISS FM

Christmas 2022: Lizzo, Mariah Carey, the Kardashians and More Celebrities Celebrate

Tis the season to bring out the matching pajamas, frost the cookies and make sure to wrap all the presents!. While many have been getting ready for Christmas since November, our favorite celebrities are also doing the same thing. From decorating the tree as a family to having some fun in the snow, stars have done many things get into the holiday spirit. Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, shared photos of their first family Christmas with their new daughter, Royce, earlier this week and even paid a visit to Santa, which Wilson posted to her Instagram stories.
TODAY.com

Jenna Bush Hager debuts her family's 2022 holiday card — and her kids steal the show

Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card. On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.
MAINE STATE
iheart.com

Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party

Miley Cyrus looked stunning at her 30th birthday party. The singer turned three decades old on November 23rd and she took to social media on Sunday, November 27th, to share a sweet photo from the celebration. The photo shows Miley giving the camera a big smile while a cake with frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate bars sticking out of the top is also pictured right below her.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Emotional Christmas Song She Wrote After Her Divorce: Watch

Kelly Clarkson got into the holiday spirit with her Kellyoke performance on the Dec. 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. However, it wasn’t all festive and cheerful, as she sang her heartbreaking ballad, “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know).” The song was featured on Kelly’s 2021 Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around, and she penned it following her painful divorce from Brandon Blackstock, who she split from in 2020.
Billboard

Lizzo & Austin Butler Want to Wish You a Merry Christmas With a Classic Carol: Watch

Lizzo and Austin Butler still have some Christmas leftovers from their joint Saturday Night Live appearance. On Thursday (Dec. 22), the pop star and Elvis actor joined forces on TikTok to wish their fans and followers happy holidays with one of the iconic songs of the season. “We wish you a merry Christmas/ We wish you a merry Christmas/ We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year,” the pair sang in unison. After finishing their brief song, Lizzo — who was holding the camera — and Butler embrace, much to her delight and surprise. “If we show up as...
Billboard

TWICE’s Tzuyu Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With a Christmas Cover of Ava Max: Watch

With just days left until Christmas, TWICE‘s Tzuyu is spreading cheer to ONCEs everywhere by gifting them a cover of a holiday track on Wednesday (Dec. 21). The K-pop star went with a modern Christmas song and put a sweet spin on Ava Max‘s 2020 song “Christmas Without You.” Related The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2022: Staff Picks 12/22/2022 The TWICE vocalist filmed a video to accompany her take from the studio, and is in a cozy white sweater, red scarf and a festive reindeer headband complete with small antlers. Kicking off the first verse, Tzuyu went with a serene delivery of the track...
Billboard

‘Cura Local’: Carin Leon’s Christmas Gift to Himself is Trending on YouTube

Barely a week ago, Carin León was announcing the release of his conceptual live album Cura Local (En Vivo) as a “treat” he wanted to give himself for Christmas. On Thursday (Dec. 22), three of its videos are trending on YouTube, including the one for “Dame Un Beso Y Dime Adiós” featuring Grupo Yndio, at No. 1.  Released on Dec. 15 under his own record label, CL Music, Cura Local (En Vivo) includes 33 covers of songs that Carin León grew up listening to, like “Línea Telefónica,” also by Yndio; Roy Rosas’ “Cuando Toque Mi Piel,” and Los Apsons’ “Triste Luna.”  “I wanted...
Billboard

‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ for BTS Member V: Listen to His Cover of the Holiday Classic

It’s the season of giving, and BTS‘ V is gifting ARMY with his cover of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” His take on the seasonal classic arrived on Friday (Dec. 23). In the accompanying video shared on YouTube, the singer croons deeply into a microphone while casually dressed in an oversized hoodie. Related Best New Christmas Songs for 2022: Lizzo, Camila Cabello & More 12/23/2022 Midway through the song, he pulls up the hood to cover his head and enthusiastically sings, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” emphasizing his words with small pumps of his fists. “Soon the bells will...
Billboard

Kate Bush Reflects on ‘Running Up That Hill’ Success, Shares Message of ‘Hope’ in 2022 Christmas Message

Kate Bush is looking back on the ups and downs of 2022. In a bittersweet message titled “Merry Christmas” on her website, the 64-year-old U.K. pop icon reflects on the pains of the the past year, including the war in Ukraine and death of Queen Elizabeth II, but also shares thanks for the renewed success of her classic 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” and expresses hope for a brighter 2023. Related 6 Best Covers of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' 12/22/2022 “I don’t think any of us have ever known a year like this one,”...
Billboard

‘All Is Not Calm’ in Hilary Duff’s Hilarious Family Christmas Card

Hilary Duff has three children 10 years and younger under her roof, so you can be all but certain that her Christmas won’t be a “Silent Night.” In a hilarious Wednesday (Dec. 21) Instagram post, the 35-year-old singer-actress shared her holiday card with her husband, musician Matthew Koma, and their family, featuring an adorably chaotic group photo. The How I Met Your Father actress and Koma (born Matthew Bair) appear to be held hostage as they sit back-to-back in separate chairs in the photo. Tied together by a string of Christmas lights held by 10-year-old son Luca — whom Duff shares...
Billboard

Merry BlinkMas! Tom DeLonge Says New Blink-182 Album Coming Soon

It’s beginning to look a lot like BlinkMas. Just in time for the holiday season, the reunited Blink-182 revealed they are edging closer to dropping their first new album of music from the longtime lineup. “New Album Coming in a few months,” wrote guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge, who rejoined the trio earlier this year after leaving the band for a second time in 2014. Related Blink-182 Goes Naked With 'What's My Age Again?' Inspired Funko Pop Dolls 12/21/2022 The album tease featuring a live shot of the band performing below a giant four-letter pyro effect — Blink has not yet announced a firm release date...
MINNESOTA STATE
Billboard

John Mayer Reveals Who ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland‘ Is About on ’Call Her Daddy’ Holiday Special

John Mayer stopped by Call Her Daddy for the hit podcast’s first-ever holiday special and spilled some major tea about his breakout hit “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” The topic came up when host Alex Cooper asked the rocker what he was like in high school, in an episode that dropped Tuesday night (Dec. 20). “I didn’t have a presence,” Mayer admitted. “So I think that one of the bigger misnomers about me is that there’s like a jocky-ness to me, you know? Like there’s an alpha, musician jocky-ness to me and the bottom line is, like, I went to school...
Billboard

Billie Eilish Celebrates 21st Birthday With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, Justin & Hailey Bieber

Billie Eilish turned 21 on Dec. 18, and some of music’s biggest stars showed out to help her celebrate. In photos shared by the “Happier Than Ever” pop star on Instagram early Thursday (Dec. 22), Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and The Neighbourhood‘s Jesse Rutherford — whom she’s currently dating — were all present at her birthday bash. Born shortly before Christmas, it was only fitting that Eilish ring in her birthday wearing a red and white off-the-shoulder Santa-inspired dress, long gloves and candy cane earrings. She showed off her festive outfit in a carousel of Instagram photos from the occasion, which...
Billboard

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Go Carpool Caroling for Christmas ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited Thursday (Dec. 22) for a very special Christmas edition of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke. In a bonus clip shared to YouTube, Criss takes the wheel as his former Glee co-star delivers her single “Christmas in New York,” from her 2019 holiday album Christmas in the City. “Rockefeller’s covered in the lights/ Families are playing on the ice/ From Harlem to the Battery/ Every corner’s bustling/ Suddenly it’s Christmas in New York,” she sings over her pal’s hilarious commentary (“You’re flat, you’re flat… I sounded better”). Related Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Breaks Broadway Box-Office Record 12/22/2022 Next, Criss dusts off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy