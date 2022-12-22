ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin football announces the signing of five preferred walk-ons

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37N70D_0jrrjxYG00

The Wisconsin Badgers signed five preferred walk-ons as part of Early Signing Day, including four from inside the state.

The Wisconsin Badgers have had longstanding success with walk-ons. Over the past decade, there have been six former walk-ons selected in the NFL Draft from Wisconsin, while countless others went on to become major contributors within the program.

This past season alone, senior safety John Torchio led the team in interceptions and was a First-team All-Big Ten selection despite beginning his career as a walk-on. Ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27, the Badgers have six current or former walk-ons on their offensive and defensive depth chart for the game as well.

So with such a storied walk-on tradition, the Wisconsin Badgers officially announce a new group of walk-ons to the program on Thursday as part of the Early Signing Period .

Here is a look at the five new players officially walking-on with the Badgers.

Will McDonald (defensive end from Hudson, Wis.)

  • Name: Will McDonald
  • Position : Defensive end
  • High School : Hudson High School
  • Hometown : Houlton, Wisconsin
  • Height : 6-foot-4
  • Weight : 230 pounds
  • Original commitment date : August 3
  • Senior stats: 70 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks
  • Other information: McDonald is the younger brother of Wisconsin defensive end Cade McDonald and is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals. He had Power 5 scholarship offers from Iowa State and Kansas.

Zack Mlsna (offensive lineman from Cashton, Wis.)

  • Name: Zack Mlsna
  • Position : Offensive lineman
  • High School : Cashton High School
  • Hometown : Cashton, Wisconsin
  • Height : 6-foot-6
  • Weight : 285 pounds
  • Original commitment date : October 28
  • Senior stats: 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and five sacks on defense
  • Other information: Mlsna was an second-team AP All-State selection this past season and a two-time Scenic Bluffs Conference Lineman of the Year.

Angel Toombs (defensive end from Milwaukee, Wis.)

  • Name: Angel Toombs
  • Position : Defensive end
  • High School : Rufus King High School
  • Hometown : Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Height : 6-foot-6
  • Weight : 230 pounds
  • Original commitment date : March 12
  • Senior stats: 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a forced fumble
  • Other information: Toombs earned first-team All-Conference honors as a senior and was a multi-year letter winner in basketball, football, and track.

Manny Mullens (DL from Columbus, Ohio)

  • Name: Manny Mullens
  • Position : Defensive end
  • High School : Harvest Prep High School
  • Hometown : Columbus, Ohio
  • Height : 6-foot-3
  • Weight : 285 pounds
  • Original commitment date : November 25
  • Senior stats: 27 tackles, three sacks, and four receiving touchdowns as a senior
  • Other information: Mullens is the younger brother of Wisconsin defensive end Isaiah Mullens and is actually walking-on as a transfer from Lake Erie College at the DII level. He spend one season at Lake Erie College.

Evan Van Dyn Hoven (OLB from Menasha, Wis.)

  • Name: Evan Van Dyn Hoven
  • Position : Outside linebacker
  • High School : Menasha High School
  • Hometown : Menasha, Wisconsin
  • Height : 6-foot-2
  • Weight : 205 pounds
  • Original commitment date : November 10
  • Senior stats: 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks in eight games over the past two seasons. Also added 240 receiving yards and four touchdowns on offense.
  • Other information: A multi-sport athlete, Van Dyn Hoven earned a walk-on offer from the Badgers after strong camp performance and also plays basketball and track at Menasha high school.

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Volleyball Lands Big Time Player via the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal involves all sports, not just football and basketball. Wisconsin’s program is one of the tops in the nation and will look to add elite level talent via the portal. Today, Wisconsin volleyball got an extra special Christmas present when Carter Booth committed to the Badgers for 2023.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Badgers arrive in Arizona for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers football team won’t have to worry about the single-digit temperatures back home, as they have arrived in Phoenix for next week’s bowl game. The Badgers touched down in Phoenix Saturday afternoon and will celebrate the holiday season in the desert before...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment

Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The temperatures are dropping in South Central Wisconsin, but the cold isn’t stopping families from traveling for the holidays. A number of people migrated to Mt. Olympus park Thursday, making the drive before whiteout conditions set in. Michaela Tieben came in with her family...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Heay snowfall causes tough travel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Reverse gerrymandering could flip state

Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering. If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
MADISON, WI
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
761
Followers
633
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy