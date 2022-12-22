From a gymnast in Rosario to an Influencer: Meet Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife

Lionel Messi might have won the 2022 Qatar World Cup alongside Argentina’s Nation Team, but his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo , has won the world’s hearts for her support all this time. Now that Messi made headlines worldwide, more people are intrigued about their relationship, who Antonela is, and their three children.

Over the years, we have seen her traveling around the world with her husband and attending to the five World Cups, and several Soccer Cups Messi has played. To honor the Rosario native, we have put together a gallery of photos showing her transformation.

Antonela Roccuzzo was born on February 26, 1988. Daughter of José Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanco, owners of a supermarket. Antonela is the middle child of three sisters. Roccuzzo and Messi met when they were kids, and although they were just children, a special feeling grew between them throw the year. Antonela dedicated herself to practicing gymnastics in her teenage years while Messi began playing in Rosario’s youth leagues. Lionel and Antonela met thanks to Lucas Scaglia . Lucas and Lionel played for Newell’s Old Boys soccer team and became very good friends. Lucas is Antonela’s cousin, and one summer, he invited Messi to spend the holidays with his family, the exact time he met Antonela.

They began talking, but unfortunately, they had to separate as Messi went to Europe to continue his dream of being a soccer player. Meanwhile, Antonela stayed in Argentina, where she continued her studies. According to Vanity Fair , Antonela enrolled at the University of Rosario to study Dentistry, Communication Sciences, and Nutrition. The pair reunited when Antonela lost one of her closest friends in a car accident. Messi offered her support during the difficult situation.

In 2008, Messi revealed he was in a relationship. In 2009 a photo of them together in Ibiza began circulation. By 2010 photographers were always following their steps. Along with the growth of Messi’s career, Antonela’s exposure to the media also grew.

In 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, Thiago . Antonela took their son to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In September 2015, the couple welcomed their second child, a son they named Mateo .

On June 30, 2017, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo got married in their native Rosario in a star-studded wedding which welcomed Cesc Fábregas, Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernández, Luis Suárez, Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, Nico Vázquez , among other soccer players.

In March 2018, Antonela became a mother for the third time. They named their third son Ciro .