Stocks Higher On China Reopen, Tesla, Southwest, Bomb Cyclone Storms - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday December 27:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Markets Cheer China Reopening. U.S. equity futures pushed firmly higher Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields eased modestly, as investors reacted to news of a broader re-opening of the Chinese economy following nearly three years of Covid lockdowns.
Out of Tampa Bay, former Tesla exec is betting on electric boats
As Tesla helped usher in electric cars, a Tampa Bay company seeks to do the same for boating. Blue Innovations Group, founded by former Tesla global head of manufacturing Chuan “John” Vo, is working out of Pinellas Park on a 30-foot-long boat powered by only electricity. In January,...
