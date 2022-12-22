Family, classmates of 12-year-old killed receives gifts from Atlanta community

ATLANTA — Zyion Charles’ family and classmates from Atlanta’s KIPP Schools received gifts on their holiday wish lists Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta tech company Purposity partnered with KIPP Schools to pass out gifts and essential items at the Passion City Church in southeast Atlanta.

The nonprofit wanted to rally around the community after 12-year-old Charles was fatally shot near Atlantic Station in November.

“We had families that just needed some love at the holidays. Some were experiencing homelessness, some literally lost their child’s life, and so today we were delivering Christmas for these families as part of this campaign,” Blake Canterbury, Purposity’s founder, said.

The campaign is called #5000Gifts to give 5,000 acts of generosity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group