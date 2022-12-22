ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Family, classmates of 12-year-old killed receives gifts from Atlanta community

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11t2Iz_0jrriu0i00

ATLANTA — Zyion Charles’ family and classmates from Atlanta’s KIPP Schools received gifts on their holiday wish lists Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta tech company Purposity partnered with KIPP Schools to pass out gifts and essential items at the Passion City Church in southeast Atlanta.

The nonprofit wanted to rally around the community after 12-year-old Charles was fatally shot near Atlantic Station in November.

“We had families that just needed some love at the holidays. Some were experiencing homelessness, some literally lost their child’s life, and so today we were delivering Christmas for these families as part of this campaign,” Blake Canterbury, Purposity’s founder, said.

The campaign is called #5000Gifts to give 5,000 acts of generosity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5MvM_0jrriu0i00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

'Can I please have my daddy back?' | Daughter writes letter to Santa after father dies in Douglasville shooting

ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell. Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas

DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

A special Christmas gift: Siblings visit brother badly burned in freak accident

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Despite cold temperatures, one hospital burn patient had a warm and cuddly Christmas Sunday. Seventeen-month-old Amahd Black, affectionately known as Bubby, reunited with his brothers and sister after a month in the hospital. He has been slowly weened off of sedation after being badly burned in a freak accident last month. The Powder Springs family wore matching pajamas and brought plenty of gentle hugs to mark the special Christmas visit - and Amahd had nothing but smiles for his siblings.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Buckhead volunteers to provide Christmas Eve meals for every fire station and police zone

For the third year in a row, a group of volunteers in Buckhead is making sure that every firefighter and police officer working on Christmas Eve in Atlanta can get a delicious meal. The Holiday Ham Haul got its start in 2020, when the COVID pandemic and widespread social unrest contributed to low morale among […] The post Buckhead volunteers to provide Christmas Eve meals for every fire station and police zone appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
216K+
Followers
149K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy