MIAMI - As of Thursday morning, more than 1,200 flights have been canceled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel. Chicago's O'Hare International Airport leads the way, followed by Denver International and Chicago's Midway International. Cancellations at those airports could have a wider impact since they are busy hubs where travelers often change planes in order to reach other destinations.Late Thursday morning, there had been 59 delayed US flights and nine cancelations. At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International, there were 122 US delayed flights and four cancelations. Thursday is expected to be the busiest pre-Christmas day for travel. Weather forecasters are predicting a "bomb cyclone," and the National Weather Service says more than 100 million people are under winter alerts and wind chill alerts - that's roughly one-third of the US population. Chicago could see near-blizzard conditions with snow beginning midday Thursday and continuing into Friday morning. Many airlines have issued weather waivers, and travelers should check that their flights are still scheduled for takeoff before departing for the airport. Experts are warning flyers to arrive early at the airport in order to beat the crowds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO