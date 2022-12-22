ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures Rising Across Iowa

(Undated) — Iowa is going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day. By the end of the week, daytime highs will be back in the 30s, even 40s in some areas. The bitter cold temperatures this past week were 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service. The long-range forecast for the next two weeks shows us more likely to remain warmer than normal as we start 2023.
December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35

KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
Flight cancellations top 1,000 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

MIAMI - As of Thursday morning, more than 1,200 flights have been canceled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel. Chicago's O'Hare International Airport leads the way, followed by Denver International and Chicago's Midway International. Cancellations at those airports could have a wider impact since they are busy hubs where travelers often change planes in order to reach other destinations.Late Thursday morning, there had been 59 delayed US flights and nine cancelations. At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International, there were 122 US delayed flights and four cancelations. Thursday is expected to be the busiest pre-Christmas day for travel. Weather forecasters are predicting a "bomb cyclone," and the National Weather Service says more than 100 million people are under winter alerts and wind chill alerts - that's roughly one-third of the US population. Chicago could see near-blizzard conditions with snow beginning midday Thursday and continuing into Friday morning. Many airlines have issued weather waivers, and travelers should check that their flights are still scheduled for takeoff before departing for the airport. Experts are warning flyers to arrive early at the airport in order to beat the crowds.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Monday

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Another Round of Snow this Afternoon and Tonight... .Snow was moving across northwest Iowa early this afternoon and is expected to quickly advance into northern and eastern Iowa later this afternoon and early this evening, with another round of snow possible overnight as well. This may lead to slick and snow covered roads, on top of whatever compacted snow still exists from our recent storm. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...
33 Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants

(Des Moines) The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match. Here in southwest...
Road Condition Information

The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that area roadways are snow-covered and may be slick. Blowing snow may cause drifting and visibility problems. Ramps are in varied conditions, and some bridges are icy. If you choose to travel today, take plenty of time to get to your destination and give...
Iowa sports reporter’s live weather coverage goes viral

IOWA (AP) — Mark Woodley, an Iowa sports broadcaster, became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. “I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news,” he told an anchor. “The good...
Christmas Travel Warning: Iowa DOT Has Closed a Portion of I-35

In what might be the death nail in many Iowa family Christmas gatherings, the Iowa Department of Transportation (I-DOT) has closed a sizable portion of Interstate 35 tonight (Friday, December 23). It's become too hazardous for snow plows, and therefore is not safe for travel. In a press release the...
