Cold weather shelters open again across Tampa Bay as another freeze expected north
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Cold weather will remain a concern for some people, especially along the Nature Coast, to start the week. A freeze warning is in effect Monday night through Tuesday morning for parts of Citrus and Hernando counties where temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and damage vegetation sensitive to cold, according to the National Weather Service.
Where to find fireworks for your 2023 New Year celebration
TAMPA, Fla. — Now that Santa Claus delivered presents and returned to the North Pole, many people around the world are preparing to ring in the new year. With celebrations planned to be full of food and lots of fireworks, the New Year is something celebrated dating back some 4,000 years to ancient Babylon.
Things to do in the Tampa Bay area on New Year's Eve
TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to set new goals and start fresh in the new year. There are plenty of fun activities to enjoy around the Tampa Bay area to help you ring in 2023. Here's a breakdown of some events going on around the area. St. Petersburg. Time:...
Tampa family loses nearly everything, including 3 dogs, in fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa family lost nearly everything after a fire broke out inside their mobile home early Friday morning. Darlene Martelli said five people were inside the home at the time, including her 15-year-old daughter named Lenni. The teen said her older sister helped save her life.
Water main break closes road in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Heads up to drivers traveling around downtown Tampa: A stretch of roadway is shut down because of a water main break. In a media alert Monday afternoon, the Tampa Police Department says northbound and southbound North Jefferson Street is closed from East Twigg Street to East Kennedy Boulevard.
Deputies: 1 vehicle involved in crash with train near Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One vehicle was involved in a crash with a train Monday night near the Winter Haven area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said there were no serious injuries reported. No further information has been released at this time. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay...
Tampa Bay area farmers brace for another night of freezing temperatures
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Jake Raburn of Hinton Farms Produce is relieved after surviving the first freeze warning of the holiday weekend. "We prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Raburn said. A strong cold front is spilling arctic air south across the eastern U.S. just in...
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes tune to holiday schedule
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA). Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and...
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"
Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
How to track TPA flights as winter weather disrupts holiday travel
TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers to and from Tampa International Airport should anticipate the possibility of delays and cancellations as many destinations across the United States experience extremely low temperatures, strong winds and snow. As of Friday night, TPA had 237 delays and 86 cancellations, according to Flight Aware. Travelers...
Pasco County deputies searching for missing endangered man
The Pasco County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing endangered man after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon.
fox35orlando.com
Snow fell in Florida earlier this year: Will it happen during the cold Christmas weekend?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Freezing temperatures are forecasted for this holiday weekend in Florida, bringing what could possibly be the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years! With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s in most areas, could we see a ‘White Christmas’ in the Sunshine State?
WESH
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say
They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
Dover Woman Identified As Victim Found By Florida Road Ranger Lying On I-275
The victim from the December 25th incident on I-275 has been identified as a 29-year-old woman from Dover, Florida. According to troopers, on Sunday, December 25, 2022, just after 7:00 AM, an FDOT Road Ranger saw a adult white female lying on the northbound outside
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
