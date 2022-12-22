ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Cold weather shelters open again across Tampa Bay as another freeze expected north

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Cold weather will remain a concern for some people, especially along the Nature Coast, to start the week. A freeze warning is in effect Monday night through Tuesday morning for parts of Citrus and Hernando counties where temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and damage vegetation sensitive to cold, according to the National Weather Service.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Where to find fireworks for your 2023 New Year celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — Now that Santa Claus delivered presents and returned to the North Pole, many people around the world are preparing to ring in the new year. With celebrations planned to be full of food and lots of fireworks, the New Year is something celebrated dating back some 4,000 years to ancient Babylon.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Water main break closes road in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Heads up to drivers traveling around downtown Tampa: A stretch of roadway is shut down because of a water main break. In a media alert Monday afternoon, the Tampa Police Department says northbound and southbound North Jefferson Street is closed from East Twigg Street to East Kennedy Boulevard.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes tune to holiday schedule

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA). Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and...
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"

Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

How to track TPA flights as winter weather disrupts holiday travel

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers to and from Tampa International Airport should anticipate the possibility of delays and cancellations as many destinations across the United States experience extremely low temperatures, strong winds and snow. As of Friday night, TPA had 237 delays and 86 cancellations, according to Flight Aware. Travelers...
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy