COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Congregational Church on East Broad Street in downtown Columbus is hosting a Christmas celebration and hot meal for those in need. Bethlehem on Broad Street (BOBS) is an annual Christmas celebration open to all those in need. The tradition began in the 80s and has been going on every Christmas for more than 30 years.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO