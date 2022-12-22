Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Indianapolis women credited with helping to find 5-month-old Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A random run-in outside an Indianapolis gas station led to two women finding a kidnapped Columbus baby. Shyann Belmar said she met Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping twin, 5-month-old boys from Columbus last week. On Dec. 19, Columbus police reported that Jackson stole a car outside a Donato's in Columbus with the twin boys in the backseat.
myfox28columbus.com
Last of abducted 5-month-old twins expected to be discharged from Indiana hospital Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're getting our first look at baby Kason Thomas recovering at an Indianapolis hospital. The 5-month-old spent Christmas safe and sound with family after he and his twin brother were abducted early last week. Nalah Jackson, who is accused of abducting Kason and his brother...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus lawyers demand compensation for Latitude 525 tenants as dozens remain in shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cold temperatures and frozen pipes lead to more heartaches for tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25. City crews evacuated the towers on Christmas Day due to a water main break. Dozens remained in a temporary shelter Monday organized by the American Red Cross.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police charge man after motorcycle club chairman shot and killed in 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have charged a man in connection with the killing of a well-known community leader in 2021. Columbus police charged Christian Houchins, 30, last week with murder and felonious assault over a year after Robert Jordan, 65, was fatally shot and another woman was injured.
myfox28columbus.com
Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
myfox28columbus.com
16-year-old killed in north Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old was killed after a shooting in north Linden Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Moon Road at 3 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found Deaire Craighead, 16, suffering from a gunshot...
myfox28columbus.com
WATCH: Buckeyes depart for Atlanta
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While many are spending the day unwrapping gifts and enjoying family time in the comfort of their warm homes, the Buckeyes bundled up and loaded the buses en route to Atlanta. “Playoff-bound,” running back Miyan Williams exclaimed on the way to the bus. “They counted...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus church hosts Bethlehem on Broad Street with enough food to serve hundreds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Congregational Church on East Broad Street in downtown Columbus is hosting a Christmas celebration and hot meal for those in need. Bethlehem on Broad Street (BOBS) is an annual Christmas celebration open to all those in need. The tradition began in the 80s and has been going on every Christmas for more than 30 years.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
myfox28columbus.com
Police warn to breakdown trash from gifts to thwart targeting by thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You have avoided getting your gifts stolen by porch pirates, but there are still steps to protect yourself after the gifts have been opened. Law enforcement agencies warn that packaging from expensive items can help thieves target homes for burglary. To lessen the risk of...
myfox28columbus.com
Kwanzaa 614 celebrations begin in central Ohio with African drumming and dance tonight
Dec. 26 – First day of Kwanzaa at the Ohio History Center in partnership with Tawi Family Village. Umoja (unity) is the day’s principle. Dec. 27 – Urban String Columbus, led by Catherine Willis, will host a concert with Urban Strings alumni as guest musicians from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Kujichagulia (self-determination) is the day’s principle.
myfox28columbus.com
Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
myfox28columbus.com
Power grid, AEP asking customers to reduce energy consumption until Christmas morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Extreme winter temperatures and increased usage are creating an 'emergency situation' for the power grid, a regional grid operator for 13 states said Saturday. AEP Ohio and grid operator PJM Interconnection are asking customers to reduce electricity consumption until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. Pennsylvania-based...
myfox28columbus.com
Olde Town East Church hoping to spread a bit of happiness on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The joy and happiness of the holiday season were on full display in Olde Town East Sunday. A massive toy giveaway helped to put a smile on the faces of local kids and brought a bit of relief to families that need a hand-up. In...
myfox28columbus.com
Latitude Five25 apartments evacuate due to burst pipes and electrical issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Latitude Five25 apartment complex evacuated residents after pipes burst and water caused electrical issues. Columbus fire and police personnel helped with the evacuations at the apartment complex Sunday. "It makes me upset, angry," said Carlton McClure, who has lived at the complex since 2010....
myfox28columbus.com
College Football Hall of Famer Mike Doss to join Buckeyes as honorary Peach Bowl captain
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — College Football Hall of Famer and three-time All-American Mike Doss will be with the Buckeyes for the pregame coin toss at the Peach Bowl. The Peach Bowl announced the honorary team captains Monday. Doss was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec....
myfox28columbus.com
What could power grid 'rotating outages' mean?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The electricity grid operator for 13 states, including Ohio, is warning that rotating outages could be a real possibility if energy demands during extremely cold temperatures become too taxing on the grid. PJM Interconnection warned customers and electricity companies Saturday that winter weather is affecting...
