Indianapolis women credited with helping to find 5-month-old Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A random run-in outside an Indianapolis gas station led to two women finding a kidnapped Columbus baby. Shyann Belmar said she met Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping twin, 5-month-old boys from Columbus last week. On Dec. 19, Columbus police reported that Jackson stole a car outside a Donato's in Columbus with the twin boys in the backseat.
Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
16-year-old killed in north Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old was killed after a shooting in north Linden Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Moon Road at 3 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found Deaire Craighead, 16, suffering from a gunshot...
WATCH: Buckeyes depart for Atlanta

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While many are spending the day unwrapping gifts and enjoying family time in the comfort of their warm homes, the Buckeyes bundled up and loaded the buses en route to Atlanta. “Playoff-bound,” running back Miyan Williams exclaimed on the way to the bus. “They counted...
Columbus church hosts Bethlehem on Broad Street with enough food to serve hundreds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Congregational Church on East Broad Street in downtown Columbus is hosting a Christmas celebration and hot meal for those in need. Bethlehem on Broad Street (BOBS) is an annual Christmas celebration open to all those in need. The tradition began in the 80s and has been going on every Christmas for more than 30 years.
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
Police warn to breakdown trash from gifts to thwart targeting by thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You have avoided getting your gifts stolen by porch pirates, but there are still steps to protect yourself after the gifts have been opened. Law enforcement agencies warn that packaging from expensive items can help thieves target homes for burglary. To lessen the risk of...
Kwanzaa 614 celebrations begin in central Ohio with African drumming and dance tonight

Dec. 26 – First day of Kwanzaa at the Ohio History Center in partnership with Tawi Family Village. Umoja (unity) is the day’s principle. Dec. 27 – Urban String Columbus, led by Catherine Willis, will host a concert with Urban Strings alumni as guest musicians from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Kujichagulia (self-determination) is the day’s principle.
Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
Power grid, AEP asking customers to reduce energy consumption until Christmas morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Extreme winter temperatures and increased usage are creating an 'emergency situation' for the power grid, a regional grid operator for 13 states said Saturday. AEP Ohio and grid operator PJM Interconnection are asking customers to reduce electricity consumption until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. Pennsylvania-based...
Latitude Five25 apartments evacuate due to burst pipes and electrical issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Latitude Five25 apartment complex evacuated residents after pipes burst and water caused electrical issues. Columbus fire and police personnel helped with the evacuations at the apartment complex Sunday. "It makes me upset, angry," said Carlton McClure, who has lived at the complex since 2010....
What could power grid 'rotating outages' mean?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The electricity grid operator for 13 states, including Ohio, is warning that rotating outages could be a real possibility if energy demands during extremely cold temperatures become too taxing on the grid. PJM Interconnection warned customers and electricity companies Saturday that winter weather is affecting...
