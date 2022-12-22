ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
abc27.com

Lancaster County Police department spreads cheer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes made sure to spread holiday cheer in the community. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s Blue Christmas program helped bring in hundreds of gifts to surprise 13 kids on Christmas day over the weekend. The department thanks many...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
abc27 News

Volunteers serve Christmas dinner in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate woman helped feed dozens of people on Christmas Day. CJ Hoffman is the founder and president of Local Feed the Vets York County. On Christmas, she and other volunteers helped serve home-cooked meals to roughly 200 people at the September House Senior Center in York. Hoffman has been running […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Local charities open warming shelters for homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid the artic freeze sweeping through the area and across the region, volunteers at Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg are working to provide food and shelter to those struggling with homelessness. “A lot of the guys, they don’t have families, so we try and be like family...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Emergency shelter set up in Lancaster County for cold weather

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency housing will be established at the Columbia Homeless Shelter as temperatures are set to plummet for the holiday weekend, the Columbia Borough manager said Friday. The temporary emergency shelter will be open for adults only from 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Columbia emergency housing in cold storm

An emergency shelter opened at the Columbia Homeless Shelter in Lancaster County because of the cold. The temporary emergency shelter will be open until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the shelter at 291 South Fourth St. This shelter is only for adults. In addition, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

National Christmas Center

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A visit to the the National Christmas Center definitely brings a smile to one's face! This 18,000 square feet nostalgic Christmas display is truly incredible!. Jackie Lewandoski visits with John Enterline, the Executive Curator, to get a tour and learn about the history of this incredible...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

New Year’s Eve ‘drops’ in Central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pickles, strawberries, and flowers are just some of the objects that will be dropped (or raised) in the Midstate to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of the new year. Here are some ways to welcome 2023 in Central Pennsylvania: Dillsburg pickle drop A pickle drop and fireworks will welcome […]
DILLSBURG, PA
qhubonews.com

We are looking for volunteers to help now with the Code Blue Shelter.

Please see the message below from the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition:. The Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition is sending the following notification out to the Community and if anyone wants to assist, please see the details below. With the upcoming cold weather this weekend, the Coalition is looking to host a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate shoppers face stricter return policies

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday shopping rush continues. Top of mind for many shoppers are returns and exchanges. Some retailers this year have a stricter return policy. “We are out doing a few size swaps on Christmas clothes and a few returns,” said Meghan Dinardi. The Dinard...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for robbery suspect in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a person they say robbed a Metro PCS Store on Monday, Dec. 26. According to police, at around 5:28 p.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Metro PCS store, located at 2501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police

The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy