The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE, is a national group that broadly speaking defends the speech rights of faculty and students in the education setting. In general I’m quite supportive of that mission, but recently FIRE’s agenda has come into conflict with another policy priority, government transparency. FIRE has been surprisingly critical of outgoing Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who has been seeking emails sent to and from journalism professors at the University of Missouri, a public institution subject to the Sunshine Law. It’s an open-and-shut case of government transparency, but FIRE appears to be putting the interests of government employees over those of the public.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO