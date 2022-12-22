ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 2

Joy Bradley
4d ago

that's good but that money needs to make sure it's gets used to the right purpose ,make sure government doesn't steal money for their own pockets

Reply
2
Related
The Kansas City Beacon

Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri

Thanks to voters’ approval of Amendment 3 in November, hundreds of Missourians can look forward to having some marijuana-related crimes automatically erased from their records. Advocates for expungement, including some Republicans in the state legislature, want that automatic process to be expanded to other misdemeanors and felonies. They are pushing for so-called clean-slate legislation to […] The post Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Auditor reports Missouri spent $8.82B of $11.8B in federal COVID-19 funds

(The Center Square) – Missouri received more than $11.8 billion in federal COVID-19 funding since April 2020, according to the latest report from Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway. Through the end of November, Missouri spent $6.47 billion in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation

SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

How Missourians can search for their unclaimed property

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to check for unclaimed property. “People say to me, ‘Oh, I don’t have any Unclaimed Property,’ but the reason it became unclaimed is the fact that you didn’t know you had it. That’s why I always tell people to check anyway,” Fitzpatrick said. […]
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

Voters legalized weed in Missouri. Here’s what’s next for expungements and employers

More than a million Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis for adults, but the historic election win was just the beginning. Along with setting the framework for dispensaries to legally sell cannabis, Amendment 3 orders courts to issue "automatic expungement" of nonviolent marijuana convictions from criminal records by June 8, 2023. Eligible felony marijuana-related convictions have to be cleared by Dec. 8, 2023. But legal experts have raised concerns about those deadlines.
MISSOURI STATE
mediafeed.org

Missouri first-time homebuyer programs

While much of the country experienced surging demand and housing prices, the real estate market in Missouri remained fairly calm. Home prices rose 11.5% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to Redfin, to a median sales price of $252,000. The majority of homes sold for their list price, which means less of a chance of a bidding war for first-time homebuyers in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

State seeks input on internet speed from area residents

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Residents of south-central Missouri are being asked by the Missouri Department of Economic Development to provide information about the accuracy of a map that shows access to high-speed internet or gaps in service. Corrections or...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

They have a plan

The Missouri GOP has had a supermajority for 20 years — look around to see the results. They’ve governed with neglect, corruption, and arrogance. They get elected by promising to fix what they’ve broken. Folks, they aren’t going to do anything except line their own pockets.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve

Correction: This does not impact the St. Louis area. Residents in Western Missouri and the Kansas City Area to conserve natural gas. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy. Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region. As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve […]
MISSOURI STATE
showmeinstitute.org

Sunshine Law Applies to Government Journalists, Too

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE, is a national group that broadly speaking defends the speech rights of faculty and students in the education setting. In general I’m quite supportive of that mission, but recently FIRE’s agenda has come into conflict with another policy priority, government transparency. FIRE has been surprisingly critical of outgoing Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who has been seeking emails sent to and from journalism professors at the University of Missouri, a public institution subject to the Sunshine Law. It’s an open-and-shut case of government transparency, but FIRE appears to be putting the interests of government employees over those of the public.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 117 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

A health condition inspired this Kansas Citian to become a cannabis budtender

The role of a medical marijuana budtender can be pivotal in helping dispensary clients manage the symptoms and side effects of their illnesses. Dani Kobularcik, a budtender at Fresh Karma Dispensaries, became interested in a career in the medical marijuana industry in 2014, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. "That...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy