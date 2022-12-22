Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
Four strangers drive from Florida to Ohio together after canceled flights
As the miles ticked down, the friendships grew stronger, despite the cramped space of the 2023 Kia Soul.
Quick thinking EMT pulls dogs from burning apartment
Two dogs are OK after being pulled from an apartment fire on Christmas Day. Their rescue was thanks to an EMT who works nearby and rushed in when she saw the smoke and flames.
Nat’l Grid: 13K still powerless in western NY
The snow was light in much of the Capital Region and North Country around Christmas, but other parts of the state were less lucky. On Monday, National Grid shared an update on the aftermath of a multi-day snowstorm that consumed miles of western New York - and took lives along the way.
Capital Region gas prices continuing to fall
Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 8.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.
NEWS10 ABC
Biden issues emergency declaration in western New York as winter storm death toll hits 28
President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for western New York as the state deals with a massive winter storm that has claimed more than two dozen lives. Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for Erie and Genesee counties, freeing up federal resources and directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts.
Catskills fire tower challenge continues in 2023
The Adirondack Fire Tower Challenge is a 25-mountain gauntlet where each trail is topped with a piece of Adirondack Park history. The fire towers topping many mountains around the park are relics of a time with more active firewatchers, and many of them can be climbed by hikers looking to declare another challenge overcome.
NEWS10 ABC
12/24/2022: Bitter cold for everyone this Christmas
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Merry Christmas Eve! That Arctic front meant business! 53° yesterday morning to just 7° this morning. Wind chills are even more of an ouch! Feels like temperatures will stay below zero for the better part of the day. At...
Republican priorities ahead of the new legislative session
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly: as the year ends, a move from the state’s climate action council already brings some new concerns to the forefront for the next legislative session. The new scoping plan aims to bring the state to net zero emissions by 2050. Sen. Robert Ortt, recently reelected […]
Arctic winds cause power outages across the Capital District
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As temperatures continue to drop in our region, the artic wind gusts have caused dangerous conditions. On Saturday morning, many areas were experiencing icy roads and power outages. National Grid also reports that over 1,000 homes woke up without power across the capital district, hoping to have everything restored by Saturday […]
