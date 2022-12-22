Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
KCCI.com
Light snow, then temperatures finally climb
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. One batch of snow has already been moving through Iowa here on Christmas evening. A second batch is up in the Dakotas closer to the low pressure center coming our way. That second round of snow will pass through the state overnight into early Monday morning. The northeast half of Iowa could see 2-3" of snow, with around 1" in the Des Moines metro.
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to hundreds of crashes across Iowa amid blizzard conditions
It is December and a lot of people may not have their mind on plants, but there is a plant that is very much known this time of year. TV9 viewers shared images of what happens to their beards in the wintry weather. Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads. Updated:...
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
How do the roads look in Minnesota Friday morning?
A blizzard has hit Minnesota, with I-90, Hwy. 60 and most major state and county highways shutting down in a vast area of south-central and southwestern Minnesota Thursday evening. So what's the situation on Friday morning? The south and southwest remains closed down, but roads remain passable a little further...
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
KCRG.com
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
KCCI.com
Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and first responders continue to have a busy day across the state with multiple crashes being reported. Troopers responded to several crashes overnight amid icy road conditions and blowing snow. At about 7:15 a.m., Des Moines police responded to Interstate 235...
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
fox9.com
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
KIMT
Blizzard Warning in effect: Here's the latest
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Possible Today... .Winds increase this morning and remain strong into tonight with gusts of 45 to 50 mph at times. Given the fresh snow pack and light snow today, this may be enough to produce blizzard conditions and whiteouts, especially across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and the open area of western into north-central Wisconsin. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 45 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
Iowa State Troopers warn Siouxlanders to drive carefully this holiday season
According to AAA, an estimated 102 million Americans are expected to travel by car between December 23 and January 2.
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
Hilarious moment sports reporter goes on live TV rampage during blizzard after being reassigned to cover storm
AS it turns out, covering an incoming blizzard isn't for everyone. Mark Woodley, a sports reporter for KWWL in Iowa, went viral Thursday morning for his hilarious coverage of the wintry weather battering the northern state. With temperatures plummeting -10 degrees Fahrenheit, Woodley was asked to fill in as a...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
