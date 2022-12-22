Willie Sims, a former basketball player for LSU, passed away Friday, Dec. 23 at the age of 64. He was hospitalized in Israel following a heart attack in August. Sims, known by some as “Super Sub” in his playing days, was one of the best 6th men in college basketball during LSU’s Final Four run in 1981. He also won the SEC Tournament with LSU in 1980.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO