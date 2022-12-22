Busloads of Latin American migrants found themselves freezing on Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., doorstep on Christmas Eve. Some migrants who were dropped off only had T-shirts protecting them against the 18-degree weather, as seen firsthand by CNN staffers. The administration said that two earlier buses had been taken to nearby shelters before others drove those to Harris’ home at the U.S. Naval Observatory. Passengers on the later buses were given blankets before they were taken to a church, according to the outlet.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO