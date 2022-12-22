ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China holds biggest military drill near Taiwan since Pelosi trip

China sent 71 warplanes near Taiwan as a part of its biggest display of military might since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the democratically run island, with Taipei accusing Beijing of “military intimidation.”. The Ministry of Defense in Taipei said the flights included 47 Chinese military aircraft that...
Chinese military drills simulate attacks on Nansei Islands

A Chinese carrier strike group has been conducting drills that simulate attacks on Japan’s Nansei Islands since Dec. 16, Chinese government sources told The Yomiuri Shimbun. Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to have instructed the military to start the drills on the day the Japanese government unveiled three major defense-related documents.
China stages military drill around Taiwan, cites US ‘provocations

China’s military said it conducted exercises around Taiwan in response to escalating “collusion and provocations” from Taiwan and the U.S., after the latter authorized increased military assistance to the island. The People’s Liberation Army staged combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan on Sunday, according to a...
Busloads of migrants land on Vice President Harris’ doorstep on freezing Christmas Eve

Busloads of Latin American migrants found themselves freezing on Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., doorstep on Christmas Eve. Some migrants who were dropped off only had T-shirts protecting them against the 18-degree weather, as seen firsthand by CNN staffers. The administration said that two earlier buses had been taken to nearby shelters before others drove those to Harris’ home at the U.S. Naval Observatory. Passengers on the later buses were given blankets before they were taken to a church, according to the outlet.
China stops releasing daily COVID data as accuracy questioned

China’s National Health Commission will stop publishing daily COVID-19 case numbers, after the accuracy of its data was questioned as millions were infected nationwide and the official tally remained strikingly low. The commission didn’t provide a reason for the change in policy in a statement on Sunday, but said...
Chinese tech giant starts drug-sharing platform amid COVID-induced medicine shortage

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese tech giant Tencent has set up a social media platform in a bid to help people source common fever medicines, which are in short supply as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 rips through the country’s 1.4 billion population after the lifting of pandemic controls.
3 die in new drone attack on Russian strategic bomber base

Three servicemen were killed during a Ukrainian drone attack at a military air base in southern Russia that hosts strategic bombers, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Monday. The military personnel died from falling wreckage when Russian air defenses shot down the drone, the state-run Tass news service reported, citing...
US Embassy warns of possible attack on Islamabad Marriott Hotel

The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan warned of a possible attack against Americans at the Marriott Hotel in the capital, Islamabad, “sometime during the holidays.”. In a statement on its website, the embassy said all American staff are barred from visiting the hotel. The statement comes two days after Islamabad...
China denies report it is developing reefs and cays in the South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China has dismissed a report that Beijing has been developing at least four unoccupied features in the South China Sea. Some U.S. experts have also casted doubt on the claims. A Bloomberg News report on Tuesday...
Australia’s Foreign Minister pushes China to drop sanctions during Beijing visit

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Australian government nominated a prominent China expert to be its ambassador to the United States as Foreign Minister Penny Wong staged an ice-breaking visit to Beijing. Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd who currently heads the...
Nanjing court hands second subversion sentence to critic of Wuhan pandemic cover-up

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in the eastern Chinese province of Nanjing have jailed a prominent democracy activist for a further four years on subversion charges after he criticized the government’s handling of the pandemic as it emerged in Wuhan, Radio Free Asia has learned.
Philippine Coast Guard recovers wreckage from another Chinese space rocket

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippine Coast Guard says it has recovered suspected debris in Manila-claimed waters from the launch of another Chinese space rocket. Last month, Manila accused the China Coast Guard of forcibly confiscating similar rocket debris salvaged...
Chinese cities reveal COVID cases surpassing national tally

Two Chinese cities reported daily COVID-19 cases that far surpassed the official national tally, in another illustration of the unreliability of data in a country grappling with infections after abruptly ending COVID zero. The city of Dongguan in the southern province of Guangdong has 250,000 to 300,000 people being infected...
US finalizing arms upgrade to Ukraine with Patriot missiles

The U.S. is poised to send Patriot air and missile defense batteries to Ukraine pending final approval from President Joe Biden, two U.S. officials said Tuesday, fulfilling a key demand from Ukrainian leaders. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urgently sought the system, produced by Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp.,...

