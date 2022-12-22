ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard, OH

WLWT 5

Vehicle fire ﻿reported in Finneytown on Grenada Drive

CINCINNATI — Vehicle fire reported in Finneytown on Grenada Drive . Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5

West Chester firefighters respond to smoking HVAC unit

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester firefighters responded to Tylersville Road for reports of a structure fire that was ultimately revealed to be an HVAC issue, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews were called to the Chesterwood...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters respond to house fire in Mt. Healthy

Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Mount Healthy overnight. The fire broke out around midnight 0n Elizabeth Street near Adams Road. WLWT was told that everyone was able to make it out of the house. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WTRF

Ohio Turnpike closed after 50-car pileup, 1 person dead

OHIO (WTRF) — Officials with the Ohio Turnpike state on social media that the roadway is closed eastbound and westbound due to a major accident. Our affiliate WJW is reporting that approximately 50 cars were involved in a pileup due to weather. One person was killed and several others injured.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Drivers battling road conditions in Kentucky

RICHWOOD, Ky. — The snowfall may be over, but the temperatures remain very frigid. This weekend, drivers are dealing with backups in Kentucky trying to get home for the holidays. "I've moved up, you know, few miles. We've gotten to move a few miles here and there, but we...
RICHWOOD, OH
WTVQ

Thousands of Kentuckians without power during winter storm

At 8:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 22,356 customers are without power across the state, according to the Kentucky Power Outage map, with the largest numbers in Woodford, Fulton, Allen, Barren, Green, Spencer, Shelby, Scott, Harrison, Madison, Carter, Lawrence, Johnson, Perry and Pike. Crews are deployed across Kentucky to work on restoring...
KENTUCKY STATE
sciotopost.com

What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?

SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
OHIO STATE
WBKO

Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
PARK CITY, KY

