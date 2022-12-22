ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Boston 139, Milwaukee 118

MILWAUKEE (118) Connaughton 5-9 1-2 15, G.Antetokounmpo 9-22 8-12 27, Lopez 7-8 1-2 16, Allen 3-7 2-2 8, Holiday 8-14 4-4 23, Beauchamp 2-3 0-0 5, Portis 2-4 0-0 4, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Ingles 3-8 3-3 11, Carter 3-5 0-0 7, Matthews 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 21-27 118.
MILWAUKEE, WI
L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131

L.A. CLIPPERS (142) Batum 2-8 1-2 7, Morris Sr. 5-10 3-4 16, Zubac 4-5 4-4 12, George 9-19 12-14 32, Jackson 5-6 2-2 14, Coffey 1-1 0-0 2, Mann 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 1-1 1-1 3, Kennard 6-12 2-2 18, Powell 7-12 0-0 16, Wall 6-11 0-0 16. Totals 49-91 25-29 142.
DETROIT, MI
Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Washington

Philadelphia 76ers (20-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.1 points per game. The Wizards are 7-13 in conference play. Washington gives up...
WASHINGTON, DC
Denver 128, Phoenix 125

PHOENIX (125) Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125. DENVER (128) Gordon 11-18...
DENVER, CO
Blues host the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -165, Blues +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. St. Louis is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Flames in action against the Oilers following overtime win

Edmonton Oilers (18-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (16-12-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -146, Oilers +123; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime. Calgary has a...
Stars visit the Predators after Hintz's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (20-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (14-13-5, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -128, Predators +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 4-2 win against the...
DALLAS, TX
Portland 124, Charlotte 113

Percentages: FG .398, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Washington 4-5, Ball 4-10, Oubre Jr. 2-8, McDaniels 1-2, Rozier 1-7, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 3). Turnovers: 12 (Ball 3, Maledon 2, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Rozier 2, Washington). Steals: 8 (Ball...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bruins visit the Senators after Pastrnak's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (27-4-2, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-16-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -175, Senators +149; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Ottawa Senators after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins' 4-3 win over the...
BOSTON, MA
Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT

Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53. TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07. RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1. PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4. RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63,...
TAMPA, FL
Central Division opponents meet when Jets host the Wild

Minnesota Wild (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-12-1, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -117, Jets -103; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild. Winnipeg is 21-12-1 overall with an 11-2-0...
Hurricanes bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -400, Blackhawks +311; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Chicago Blackhawks as winners of eight straight games. Carolina has gone 10-3-1 at home and...
CHICAGO, IL
Los Angeles faces Orlando on 3-game road skid

Los Angeles Lakers (13-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Orlando looking to stop its three-game road slide. The Magic have gone 9-9 at home. Orlando gives up 113.1 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points...
ORLANDO, FL

