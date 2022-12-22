Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Washington
Philadelphia 76ers (20-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.1 points per game. The Wizards are 7-13 in conference play. Washington gives up...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118
MILWAUKEE (118) Connaughton 5-9 1-2 15, G.Antetokounmpo 9-22 8-12 27, Lopez 7-8 1-2 16, Allen 3-7 2-2 8, Holiday 8-14 4-4 23, Beauchamp 2-3 0-0 5, Portis 2-4 0-0 4, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Ingles 3-8 3-3 11, Carter 3-5 0-0 7, Matthews 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 21-27 118.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131
L.A. CLIPPERS (142) Batum 2-8 1-2 7, Morris Sr. 5-10 3-4 16, Zubac 4-5 4-4 12, George 9-19 12-14 32, Jackson 5-6 2-2 14, Coffey 1-1 0-0 2, Mann 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 1-1 1-1 3, Kennard 6-12 2-2 18, Powell 7-12 0-0 16, Wall 6-11 0-0 16. Totals 49-91 25-29 142.
Porterville Recorder
Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Blue Jackets
Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -158, Blue Jackets +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Porterville Recorder
Blues host the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -165, Blues +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. St. Louis is...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 133, Chicago 118
HOUSTON (133) Gordon 4-11 3-4 12, Smith Jr. 6-14 0-0 13, Sengun 10-12 4-4 25, Jal.Green 9-15 0-2 24, Porter Jr. 14-22 2-4 36, Eason 2-3 4-4 9, Garuba 1-2 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-8 2-2 10, Fernando 0-0 1-2 1, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 50-90 16-22 133.
Porterville Recorder
Miami 113, Minnesota 110
MINNESOTA (110) Edwards 11-16 2-3 29, McDaniels 6-9 2-2 16, Gobert 5-7 0-2 10, Rivers 4-8 1-1 10, Russell 5-11 0-0 13, Ryan 2-4 0-0 6, Reid 8-15 4-5 21, Forbes 0-2 0-0 0, Nowell 2-7 0-1 5. Totals 43-79 9-14 110. MIAMI (113) Martin 3-12 1-2 8, Strus 7-12...
Porterville Recorder
Flames in action against the Oilers following overtime win
Edmonton Oilers (18-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (16-12-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -146, Oilers +123; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime. Calgary has a...
Porterville Recorder
Bruins visit the Senators after Pastrnak's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (27-4-2, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-16-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -175, Senators +149; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Ottawa Senators after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins' 4-3 win over the...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 124, Charlotte 113
Percentages: FG .398, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Washington 4-5, Ball 4-10, Oubre Jr. 2-8, McDaniels 1-2, Rozier 1-7, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 3). Turnovers: 12 (Ball 3, Maledon 2, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Rozier 2, Washington). Steals: 8 (Ball...
Porterville Recorder
Vancouver hosts San Jose following Miller's 2-goal performance
San Jose Sharks (11-18-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -157, Sharks +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the San Jose Sharks after J.T. Miller's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 128, Phoenix 125
PHOENIX (125) Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125. DENVER (128) Gordon 11-18...
Porterville Recorder
Stars visit the Predators after Hintz's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (20-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (14-13-5, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -128, Predators +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 4-2 win against the...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders host the Penguins after Beauvillier's 2-goal game
Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -129, Islanders +109; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Anthony Beauvillier's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT
Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53. TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07. RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1. PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4. RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63,...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles faces Orlando on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Lakers (13-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Orlando looking to stop its three-game road slide. The Magic have gone 9-9 at home. Orlando gives up 113.1 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points...
Porterville Recorder
Jokic stars as Nuggets top Suns in OT; Booker out again
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists...
