FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can Nick Foles Help the Colts Cover Against the Chargers?
A weather-filled Week 16 concludes in a controlled environment when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Colts are turning the offense over to Nick Foles and are 4.0-point underdogs in a game with a 45.5-point total. How does our model see...
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 17
If you're fortunate enough to still be playing, there is no reason to rest now. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 50% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (ankle) available for Pacers Monday night
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our...
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
numberfire.com
Marquise Brown (groin) active in Week 16 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a groin injury. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the field on Christmas Day. Our...
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (concussion) cleared for Tians in Week 16
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Burks had been in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he was able to log limited practices throughout the week. Now, he has officially received clearance to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) starting for Pacers Monday; Bennedict Mathurin to play off bench
The Indiana Pacers listed Aaron Nesmith (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith missed a game with an ankle issue, but will take back over from Bennedict Mathurin in the starting lineup for today's contest. Mathurin will play with the second unit. Nesmith has...
numberfire.com
New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) expected to play in Week 16
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Rapoport, Stevenson is expected to suit up in Week 16 after he was able to participate in Friday's practice. In a matchup against a Cincinnati defense allowing 18.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Stevenson to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado to start for Pelicans in lieu of Herb Jones (illness) Monday
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Jose Alvarado in place of Herb Jones (illness) for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Alvarado will make his second start of the year as the Pelicans take on the Pacers without a handful of key players. He'll fill in for Herb Jones, who is one of many Pelicans dealing with an illness.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus starting for Jimmy Butler (ankle) versus Timberwolves Monday
The Miami Heat listed Max Strus as a starter for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Strus will fill in for Jimmy Butler, who suffered an ankle injury on Friday and will not play in today's tilt. This will mark Strus' 19th start of the season so far. Our models...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (health protocols) out versus Pacers Monday
New Orleans Pelicans starter Herb Jones (health protocols) will not play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will miss Monday's game against the Pacers while adhering to the NBA's health and safety protocols. His absence should open up extra opportunities for Trey Murphy III even if Larry Nance Jr. returns to the court.
numberfire.com
Chase Claypool (knee) ruled out Week 16 for Chicago
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) is inactive for Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Claypool was doubtful, so this was expected. The Bears will also be without Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) on Saturday, so Justin Fields may be running it even more than normal. Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis, Velus Jones, and N'Keal Harry (back) will be the Bears' primary wideouts, but Cole Kmet figures to be the top target.
numberfire.com
Christian Watson (hip) will not return for Packers in Week 16
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out Christian Watson (hip) for the remainder of their Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was a focal point of Green Bay's offense in the first half against Miami, but was spotted on the sidelines as the team came out from halftime. He was ruled out just before the end of the third quarter.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Eric Gordon (thumb) available to play versus Bulls Monday
The Houston Rockets listed Eric Gordon (thumb contusion) as available for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gordon didn't play in the Rockets' last game while he dealt with a thumb injury, but he'll suit up against the Bulls tonight. Kenyon Martin Jr. took Gordon's spot in the starting lineup while Gordon was sidelined.
numberfire.com
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable for Monday night versus Pistons
The Los Angeles Clippers listed John Wall (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall missed the Clippers' last contest after picking up an ankle sprain, but it looks like the extra rest may have helped him recover enough to play against the Pistons tonight. FanDuel has...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 16 Sunday Night (Buccaneers at Cardinals)
In a unique fantasy format, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial. Our Brandon Gdula has done a...
