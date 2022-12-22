Read full article on original website
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 17
If you're fortunate enough to still be playing, there is no reason to rest now. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 50% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
Monday Night Football Betting: Can Nick Foles Help the Colts Cover Against the Chargers?
A weather-filled Week 16 concludes in a controlled environment when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Colts are turning the offense over to Nick Foles and are 4.0-point underdogs in a game with a 45.5-point total. How does our model see...
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
Sammy Watkins active for Baltimore's Week 16 contest versus Falcons
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is available for Week 16's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins is active on Saturday despite being claimed by the Ravens earlier this week. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense giving up 30.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Watkins to see 1.9 targets.
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) active for Seahawks in Week 16
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will play Saturday in the team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was originally listed questionable due to his sprained ankle along with a back ailment, but he's been cleared to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our models project Walker...
Marquise Brown (groin) active in Week 16 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a groin injury. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the field on Christmas Day. Our...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol again after Week 16
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has entered the league's concussion protocol for the third time this season following the team's Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Tagovailoa started Week 16 off strong, but struggled mightily in the second half of the game. It now would...
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
Christian Watson (hip) will not return for Packers in Week 16
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out Christian Watson (hip) for the remainder of their Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was a focal point of Green Bay's offense in the first half against Miami, but was spotted on the sidelines as the team came out from halftime. He was ruled out just before the end of the third quarter.
Heat's Max Strus starting for Jimmy Butler (ankle) versus Timberwolves Monday
The Miami Heat listed Max Strus as a starter for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Strus will fill in for Jimmy Butler, who suffered an ankle injury on Friday and will not play in today's tilt. This will mark Strus' 19th start of the season so far. Our models...
Chase Claypool (knee) ruled out Week 16 for Chicago
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) is inactive for Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Claypool was doubtful, so this was expected. The Bears will also be without Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) on Saturday, so Justin Fields may be running it even more than normal. Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis, Velus Jones, and N'Keal Harry (back) will be the Bears' primary wideouts, but Cole Kmet figures to be the top target.
Jose Alvarado to start for Pelicans in lieu of Herb Jones (illness) Monday
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Jose Alvarado in place of Herb Jones (illness) for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Alvarado will make his second start of the year as the Pelicans take on the Pacers without a handful of key players. He'll fill in for Herb Jones, who is one of many Pelicans dealing with an illness.
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) available to play for Pacers Monday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is available for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith sat out the Pacers' previous game, but should be back in the fold tonight after the extra days of rest. Bennedict Mathurin started in his place a game ago. Nesmith has a...
Jalen Smith (ankle) available for Pacers Monday night
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our...
Nick Richards (ankle) out for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out Nick Richards (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Richards will miss his first game of the season while he recovers from a sprained ankle. His absence could mean even more work for starter Mason Plumlee. Richards hasn't started in any of...
Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) available Monday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) will be available to play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nance Jr. missed the previous week while dealing with Achilles soreness, but he'll suit up for the shorthanded Pelicans as they take on the Pacers. Nance Jr. has a $5,800...
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable for Monday night versus Pistons
The Los Angeles Clippers listed John Wall (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall missed the Clippers' last contest after picking up an ankle sprain, but it looks like the extra rest may have helped him recover enough to play against the Pistons tonight. FanDuel has...
