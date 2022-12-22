ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

How to prevent, manage frozen pipes caused by southwestern Illinois winter storm

By Meredith Howard
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5xzP_0jrrg2EB00

As southwestern Illinois and St. Louis area residents grapple with severe winter weather and dangerous wind chills, taking action to prevent frozen pipes can be crucial.

Illinois has the third-highest cost of claims related to frozen pipe losses , State Farm reports, with $10.8 million in 2022 claims. Even a one-eighth-inch crack in a pipe can spray more than 250 gallons of water per day, according to the insurance company.

Here are some tips on preventing your pipes from freezing, along with information about thawing frozen pipes and managing pipe bursts.

Prevent pipes from freezing

Letting your faucet drip overnight can help protect your pipes from freezing, and it can also be helpful to open cabinet doors to allow heat to reach uninsulated pipes, especially near exterior walls.

State Farm also recommends people seal any leaks that allow cold air in. Set your thermostat to at least 55 degrees, even if you will be out of town during a winter storm. Allowing your home to stay at an adequate temperature can help protect your pipes.

You may also consider shutting off and draining your water system if you will be out of town, but be aware this may deactivate your fire protection sprinkler system if you have one.

How to thaw frozen pipes

If only a trickle of water comes out when you turn on your faucet in winter weather conditions, you may have frozen pipes .

Pipes may be more susceptible to freezing if they’re located near exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation, according to the American Red Cross.

Here’s what the American Red Cross advises residents do to thaw their frozen pipes:

  1. Keep the faucet open . Running water through the pipe will help melt ice.

  2. Apply heat to the frozen section of the pipe by wrapping with towels soaked in hot water or using an electric heating pad, hair dryer or a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials). Don’t use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or any open-flame device.

  3. Apply heat until full water pressure is restored . If you can’t locate the frozen area, if it’s not accessible or if you can’t thaw the pipe consider calling a licensed plumber.

  4. Check the other faucets in your home. If one has frozen, others may freeze too.

What to do if your pipes burst

There are several steps you can take to limit damage to your home once your pipes have burst , according to Chicago-area company Rescue Plumbing. First, it is important to shut off the water access to your home.

Once you’ve shut off the water, you can release water pressure by draining. You can do this by flushing toilets and leaving faucets open.

If the pipe has burst near an electrical panel, you may need to shut off your electricity. Avoid operating electric appliances near standing water.

After you’ve removed belongings to mitigate water damage, you can determine whether contacting a licensed plumber or electrician may be necessary.

Tips to protect your home during dangerously cold temperatures in southwestern Illinois

Metro-east warming centers available for people seeking shelter from frigid temperatures

Comments / 0

Related
thereporteronline.net

I-57 road trips lead to decades of adventures

In more than 30 years of trips up and down the length of Interstate 57, there have been some memorable rides. There was the time the windshield on our 1995 Chevy Cavalier started flapping like an old cellar door with the approach of a dust bowl tornado. Nothing a bunch of duct tape couldn’t handle.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Tracking Monday snow showers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A quick moving weather system will slide through central Illinois this morning, bringing the potential for light snow accumulations. While a lot of snow is not expected, drivers are reminded that it only takes a half inch or so to make things very slick on the roadways. Snow showers that begin this morning will continue into the early afternoon before tapering off. Temperatures will warm into the mid 20s this afternoon. Lows tonight then fall back to the single digits.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Central Illinois food pantries available amid holiday season

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — While the holiday season may be filled with feasts and warm family gatherings for some, for many, the winter season is filled with food uncertainty. Central Illinois has a number of food banks and pantries to help people who may not have the ability to buy their own groceries and meals […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KOMU

Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday

Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
MISSOURI STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois fire safety expert warns of holiday home fires

With the holidays in full swing, fire hazards abound. Christmas trees, candles and electrical wiring are all causes of home fires. Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are peak times for home fires. Riley Anderson, program coordinator for the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, said most home fires can be prevented. “It...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm

With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

I-55 south reopened after weather-related crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened. Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85. Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
DECATUR, IL
97ZOK

When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?

Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
5K+
Followers
168
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy