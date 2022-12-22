Actual photo of lightning ball phenomenonPhoto byShutterstock. This bizarre phenomenon has puzzled many from our days to even back in history. These luminous balls have been found to be in old mythological writings found in the Argentinean and Chilean culture. However one of the first documented recordings of these lightning balls was in the year 1638 A.D. It was described as a "great ball of fire" that moved and went into a window of an English church. The earliest known written reference comes from a European monk back in 1195 A.D.

