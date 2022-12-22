Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Stumping the Best Scientists for 50 Years: Physicists Solve a Lightning Mystery
Approximately 8.6 million lightning strikes take place each day all over the planet, each moving at a speed of more than 320,000 kilometers per hour and generating a tremendous amount of electricity. Have you ever wondered why lightning zigzags? Scientists have argued over the reasons why lightning zigzags and how...
Comet That Only Orbits the Sun Every 50,000 Years Expected to Be Visible From Earth
The skies are preparing to gift us with a celestial delight only visible every 50,000 years. According to astronomers, we have the chance to see this highly rare comet with the naked eye. The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was reportedly spotted by the astronomical survey known as Zwicky Transient...
We can now 3D print as much wood as we want without cutting a single tree
At number 13 on IE's 22 best innovations of 2022, we look at the world’s first lab-grown wood.
brytfmonline.com
Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth
Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
scitechdaily.com
Black Hole Tears Apart Unlucky Star – NASA Gets Unusually Close View of Dramatic Destruction
NASA Gets Unusually Close Glimpse of Black Hole Destroying a Star. Recent observations of a black hole devouring a wandering star may help scientists understand more complex black hole feeding behaviors. Multiple NASA telescopes recently observed a massive black hole tearing apart an unlucky star that wandered too close. Located...
MedicalXpress
New bacterial therapy approach to treat lung cancer
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the United States and around the world. Many of the currently available therapies have been ineffective, leaving patients with very few options. A promising new strategy to treat cancer has been bacterial therapy, but while this treatment modality has quickly progressed from laboratory experiments to clinical trials in the last five years, the most effective treatment for certain types of cancers may be in combination with other drugs.
MedicalXpress
Oral anticoagulants found to be more effective and cost-effective than heparin for cancer-associated thrombosis
A cost-effectiveness analysis comparing direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) to low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH) found that DOACs are both more medically effective and cost-effective than LMWH when treating cancer-associated thrombosis (CAT). These findings may inform decisions on the clinical level as well as policy decisions. The analysis is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Females on average perform better than males on a 'theory of mind' test across 57 countries
Females, on average, are better than males at putting themselves in others' shoes and imagining what the other person is thinking or feeling, suggests a new study of over 300,000 people in 57 countries. Researchers found that females, on average, score higher than males on the widely used "Reading the...
Mysterious balls of lightning continue to puzzle scientists
Actual photo of lightning ball phenomenonPhoto byShutterstock. This bizarre phenomenon has puzzled many from our days to even back in history. These luminous balls have been found to be in old mythological writings found in the Argentinean and Chilean culture. However one of the first documented recordings of these lightning balls was in the year 1638 A.D. It was described as a "great ball of fire" that moved and went into a window of an English church. The earliest known written reference comes from a European monk back in 1195 A.D.
