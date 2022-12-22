ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scitechdaily.com

Stumping the Best Scientists for 50 Years: Physicists Solve a Lightning Mystery

Approximately 8.6 million lightning strikes take place each day all over the planet, each moving at a speed of more than 320,000 kilometers per hour and generating a tremendous amount of electricity. Have you ever wondered why lightning zigzags? Scientists have argued over the reasons why lightning zigzags and how...
brytfmonline.com

Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth

Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
MedicalXpress

New bacterial therapy approach to treat lung cancer

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the United States and around the world. Many of the currently available therapies have been ineffective, leaving patients with very few options. A promising new strategy to treat cancer has been bacterial therapy, but while this treatment modality has quickly progressed from laboratory experiments to clinical trials in the last five years, the most effective treatment for certain types of cancers may be in combination with other drugs.
MedicalXpress

Oral anticoagulants found to be more effective and cost-effective than heparin for cancer-associated thrombosis

A cost-effectiveness analysis comparing direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) to low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH) found that DOACs are both more medically effective and cost-effective than LMWH when treating cancer-associated thrombosis (CAT). These findings may inform decisions on the clinical level as well as policy decisions. The analysis is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Cristoval Victorial

Mysterious balls of lightning continue to puzzle scientists

Actual photo of lightning ball phenomenonPhoto byShutterstock. This bizarre phenomenon has puzzled many from our days to even back in history. These luminous balls have been found to be in old mythological writings found in the Argentinean and Chilean culture. However one of the first documented recordings of these lightning balls was in the year 1638 A.D. It was described as a "great ball of fire" that moved and went into a window of an English church. The earliest known written reference comes from a European monk back in 1195 A.D.

