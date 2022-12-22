ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December.

Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the company announced Thursday.

Sullivan, a former state lawmaker from Evansville, was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March 2021 to lead the secretary of state’s office, which oversees statewide election policies along with registering businesses and regulating the securities industry. Sullivan lost her election bid to remain in office when Diego Morales defeated her for the Republican nomination.

Morales will take office Jan. 1 after winning the November election despite several controversies, including twice being ousted from low-level jobs in the secretary of state’s office.

Indiana clients of C2 Strategic Communications include the state Department of Transportation, the electric utility company AES Indiana, the Caesars Southern Indiana Casino and the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan to join C2 Strategic Communications

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – C2 Strategic Communications announced that departing Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan will join the company next month. A news release says Sullivan will lead the team’s Indiana business operations, which includes large scale transportation, infrastructure and energy clients from Indianapolis to Evansville. Officials say Sullivan’s experience as an industrial engineer, […]
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

3 Washington state electric substations vandalized

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said. The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina earlier this month that took days to repair. In January, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security report warned that domestic extremists have been developing “credible, specific plans” to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020. Tacoma Public Utilities reported vandalism at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at one substation, followed by vandalism at a second substation, the sheriff’s office said. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
TACOMA, WA
The Associated Press

Sentence next for ‘driving force’ behind Whitmer kidnap plot

A steely rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping Michigan’s governor or an insecure patsy who was cleverly swayed by federal agents and informants?. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox, who faces a possible life sentence Tuesday for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge to ease an escape in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, including Pennsylvania, and said it is in touch with state government officials throughout the region. PJM asked electricity customers to set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits; postpone use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers; and turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances. Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” its warning said. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, while drifting snow could lead to complete lane blockages.” The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho, forecasting the possibility of both snow and ice.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

DC Lottery

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Monday:. (nine, nine, seven, nine) (six, nine, five, zero, zero) (eight, two, nine, five, zero) (seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000. Powerball. 17-41-47-60-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3. (seventeen, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-one;...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a fine — on cars late Wednesday night, said Santa Cruz police. Investigators do not know how many fake tickets the man put on cars or how many victims may have paid the bogus fines. Police took the man into custody Thursday afternoon on suspicion of unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud. He denied receiving any payments.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
603K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy