UPMATTERS
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
UPMATTERS
Sean Payton Trends As NFL World Connects Him to Broncos Job
The news comes shortly after it was reported that the former Saints coach would want an ‘All-Star staff’ if he returned to the NFL. Fans have been speculating about who will become the next Broncos coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Amidst the speculation, one...
UPMATTERS
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews had quite the close call with an errant football during Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game in Dallas. Andrews went...
UPMATTERS
Ranking the 10 Best College Football Coach Bat Signals
Who has the best reactions on Twitter when landing a recruit?. Some of the stranger NCAA rules (not as strange as the one that once governed schools’ ability to provide cream cheese alongside bagels, though) relate to school employees’ use of social media in recruiting. Coaches, for instance, may like and retweet an athlete’s post announcing that they have committed to a school, thus alerting the coach’s followers to the news, but the coach cannot send an original tweet about the player’s commitment. Weird!
UPMATTERS
College Football Bowl Games Bets and Odds: Moneyline Picks for Three Underdogs
Don't let the point spread fool you, these three underdogs are poised to pull off upsets in their Bowl games. Opt-outs, players entering the transfer portal as well as coaching replacements often wreck havoc on the odds and betting lines for college football bowl games. No matter the factors, bettors should not shy away from investing in the ‘tail-end’ of line movements.
UPMATTERS
Pat McAfee Mocks Brett Favre After Eagles’ Touchdown Celebration
The punter-turned-analyst made light of the Hall of Fame quarterback’s legal issue. Former Colts punter and current ESPN analyst Pat McAfee regularly cracks wise with his wit and wisdom on various media platforms. Fortunately for sports fans seeking entertainment, he seldom keeps his opinions to himself. To wit, McAfee...
UPMATTERS
Jim Harbaugh Makes Sense for the Broncos and Russell Wilson
After dismissing Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos should consider coaches who can stand up to Russell Wilson. Plus, buzz on other potential openings and why Mac Jones should be fined. Another NFL Monday, another in-season coach firing—our third of this year. So let’s start there …. • Maybe Nathaniel...
UPMATTERS
Ranking the Six Best 2023 NFL Prospects in the College Football Playoff
Here are the players you scouts are most interested in from Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. Cowboys Beat Eagles Thanks to Lessons From Loss to Jaguars | Ten Takeaways: Takeaways: Kenny Pickett on the Good and Bad of His Rookie Season | Three Deep: How the Bengals Answered the Bell Against the Patriots.
UPMATTERS
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
UPMATTERS
Steelers’ Pickett on Franco Harris: ‘It Felt Like He Was With Us Tonight’
The rookie quarterback honored the Pittsburgh legend after the team earned a comeback win two days after the franchise great’s death. An emotional night in Pittsburgh ended in triumph for the Steelers as the club pulled off a comeback 13–10 victory over the Raiders to cap an evening dedicated to legend Franco Harris, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.
UPMATTERS
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
UPMATTERS
Jared Goff Rips Field Conditions at Panthers’ Stadium
The Detroit quarterback said the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium felt “like cement.”. View the original article to see embedded media. Saturday’s game between the Panthers and Lions was the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. At kickoff, it was just 20° with a wind chill factor of 9°. However, the frigid temperatures played a role in more than just the weather.
UPMATTERS
Patriots’ Mac Jones Responds to Alleged Dirty Hit on Eli Apple
The play is under review by the NFL for potential discipline. View the original article to see embedded media. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under review by the NFL for a low hit on Bengals defensive back Eli Apple in Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati. Jones was one of several...
UPMATTERS
Nathaniel Hackett Fired, but Other Broncos Escape Accountability
The Broncos ousted the guy who tried to fix his highly paid quarterback, but not the man who brought him to Denver in the first place. They say you only really learn through trial and error, so Monday was an important step in the ownership tenure of the Penner group.
UPMATTERS
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
UPMATTERS
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles Remain Top Seed Despite Loss
The NFC playoff picture continues to be muddled entering Week 17. View the original article to see embedded media. Christmas weekend brought a split schedule on Saturday and Sunday across the NFL that had plenty of implications on the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles fell to the Cowboys and failed...
UPMATTERS
Bengals’ La’el Collins Diagnosed With Torn ACL, MCL, per Report
The veteran tackle has been the focal point of an improved Cincinnati offensive line this season. In gunning for their second straight AFC North title, the Bengals have suffered a huge loss along their offensive line. Cincinnati right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL and MCL in Saturday's 22–18 win...
UPMATTERS
Report: Bill O’Brien Eyed as Pats OC Candidate
Bill Belichick may be turning to a familiar face in 2023. The Patriots could consider an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff amid a particularly poor year on that side of the ball this season and it seems like Bill Belichick may be looking at a familiar face to serve as the unit’s new leader.
