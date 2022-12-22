Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Related
Kwanzaa celebration in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — In the Electric City, the Black Scranton Project is celebrating the first day of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa derives from the Swahili phrase meaning "first fruits of the harvest." The non-profit is celebrating the holiday with the community for the first time and is set to have exciting...
Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
New Year's Eve Brick Drop coming to Plains Township
PLAINS, Pa. — There's more to this giant brick replica than meets the eye. "Anybody that grew up in Plains knows what the brick is," says Fire Chief Mark Ritsick. Leaders in Plains Township say this is about a new tradition centered around community. "We're gonna do a New...
Christmas Eve crook steals from Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Joseph Macciocco shows us the damage to games of skill machines and a jukebox inside Villa Maria Restaurant in Scranton. Joseph says when he arrived to start his day on Saturday morning, his heart sank when he saw all the damage and realized a thief got away with about $1,000.
Skiers embracing below-average temperatures
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Although it was another day of freezing temperatures, it did not stop skiers from getting out and enjoying the rest of their holiday weekend. The Monday after Christmas saw plenty of skiers and snowboarders at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in Monroe County. A welcome sign...
16 To The Rescue: Autumn
SCRANTON, Pa. — Autumn is a little shy at first, but when she is outside, she is her most comfortable self. Autumn was found when volunteers with Friends with Paws Pet Rescue were on another rescue call. They spotted her living as a stray in Scranton and brought her to live here and have just fallen in love with her since then.
Annual Christmas Day Dinner spreads holiday cheer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are sitting down for Christmas dinner, a tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the holiday together. But for some, this tradition is an opportunity to give back. Christmas morning for many is filled with the joy and excitement of seeing what Santa had left under the […]
Busy day for travel after Christmas
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The weather outside was frightful, but even so, millions of Americans traveled over the weekend. Mother Nature threatened to put a stop to people's travel plans, but drivers still hit the roads for Christmas travel plans. Some just pushed those plans back a bit. "We...
WNEP-TV 16
Peckville Christmas House
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — We visit the Peckville Christmas House where one family's love of Christmas turned into a spectacular display for the community to enjoy. Paul talks to family member Matt Harhut, about how the light collection began, how many lights are on display and that whopping electric bill!
uncoveringpa.com
Uncovering the Inspiration for the Song “Winter Wonderland” in Honesdale, PA
One of the most well-known holiday season songs is “Winter Wonderland”, but did you know that this song inspired by a park in Honesdale, Pennsylvania?. The song was written in 1934 by Richard “Dick” Smith who grew up in Honesdale, which is located in Waye County in the northeastern corner of PA in the region known as the Pocono Mountains. Smith was born in the town in 1901 and graduated from Honesdale School in 1920, after which he attended Penn State, then known as Pennsylvania State College.
Cold weather shelter in the Poconos ready for guests
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — In just a matter of hours, an overflow room inside the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church shelter in Stroud Township will be filled with cots for people who need a warm place to stay. Peter Mankin, the shelter manager, says the number of people who need help...
Making a merry Christmas at women's shelter in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — Samantha Scoblink says running a small-scale version of Santa's workshop out of the Berwick Women's Shelter on 11th Street becomes all worth it when she hears stories like this one. "There was a guy who actually came and did construction for us, and he said that...
Annual Christmas Tradition back in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg may look like any other, but when it gets dark, that's when the magic happens. "It's more of an old-finished type thing instead of the bright lights that everyone likes, which I live with also, but it's a traditional thing. We have one part that's like a small little town, and the other side is little whimsical figurines, gingerbread houses, Santa's workshop things like that," said David Schlorholtz, the Christmas display co-chair and a Stroudsburg Fire Department safety officer.
'It's too much money for one person!' - Waitresses share surprise tip
HONESDALE, Pa. — Stan's Café along Beach Lake Highway in Honesdale is known for its breakfast and lunch. That's what brought one group in over the weekend, along with a holiday surprise for their waitresses. "That was done, and they gave us a card, and she said, 'Just...
Renovations underway for new cat cottage in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A bucket of paint, a ladder, and a paint roller are signs that work is underway to revamp an old building at Camp Papillon Animal Shelter near Snydersville. The building will not be for employees or dogs. Instead, it will be the new cat cottage....
Crews battle flames at apartment building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews began Christmas Day battling a fire in Scranton. It happened at an apartment building on South Main Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 3:30 in the morning on Sunday. Six people fled their homes. Some of those victims needed medical treatment for breathing in too...
Break-in at Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
Diocese of Scranton reacts to vandalism at Cathedral of Saint Peter
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Diocese of Scranton has released a statement and notified the Scranton Police Department after the discovery of vandalism to parish property at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Sunday evening. Pictures posted to the Diocese’s social media pages show the...
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
Burst pipe floods Scranton building
SCRANTON, Pa. — A burst pipe caused flooding in a Scranton building Monday night. Officials say a malfunction with a fire system caused water to burst throughout the Catholic Social Services building along Wyoming Avenue around 5 p.m. 41 adults are displaced as a result. The Red Cross and...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 2