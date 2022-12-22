ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factoryville, PA

Kwanzaa celebration in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — In the Electric City, the Black Scranton Project is celebrating the first day of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa derives from the Swahili phrase meaning "first fruits of the harvest." The non-profit is celebrating the holiday with the community for the first time and is set to have exciting...
SCRANTON, PA
Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Christmas Eve crook steals from Scranton restaurant

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joseph Macciocco shows us the damage to games of skill machines and a jukebox inside Villa Maria Restaurant in Scranton. Joseph says when he arrived to start his day on Saturday morning, his heart sank when he saw all the damage and realized a thief got away with about $1,000.
SCRANTON, PA
Skiers embracing below-average temperatures

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Although it was another day of freezing temperatures, it did not stop skiers from getting out and enjoying the rest of their holiday weekend. The Monday after Christmas saw plenty of skiers and snowboarders at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in Monroe County. A welcome sign...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
16 To The Rescue: Autumn

SCRANTON, Pa. — Autumn is a little shy at first, but when she is outside, she is her most comfortable self. Autumn was found when volunteers with Friends with Paws Pet Rescue were on another rescue call. They spotted her living as a stray in Scranton and brought her to live here and have just fallen in love with her since then.
SCRANTON, PA
Annual Christmas Day Dinner spreads holiday cheer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are sitting down for Christmas dinner, a tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the holiday together. But for some, this tradition is an opportunity to give back. Christmas morning for many is filled with the joy and excitement of seeing what Santa had left under the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Busy day for travel after Christmas

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The weather outside was frightful, but even so, millions of Americans traveled over the weekend. Mother Nature threatened to put a stop to people's travel plans, but drivers still hit the roads for Christmas travel plans. Some just pushed those plans back a bit. "We...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Peckville Christmas House

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — We visit the Peckville Christmas House where one family's love of Christmas turned into a spectacular display for the community to enjoy. Paul talks to family member Matt Harhut, about how the light collection began, how many lights are on display and that whopping electric bill!
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Uncovering the Inspiration for the Song “Winter Wonderland” in Honesdale, PA

One of the most well-known holiday season songs is “Winter Wonderland”, but did you know that this song inspired by a park in Honesdale, Pennsylvania?. The song was written in 1934 by Richard “Dick” Smith who grew up in Honesdale, which is located in Waye County in the northeastern corner of PA in the region known as the Pocono Mountains. Smith was born in the town in 1901 and graduated from Honesdale School in 1920, after which he attended Penn State, then known as Pennsylvania State College.
HONESDALE, PA
Annual Christmas Tradition back in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg may look like any other, but when it gets dark, that's when the magic happens. "It's more of an old-finished type thing instead of the bright lights that everyone likes, which I live with also, but it's a traditional thing. We have one part that's like a small little town, and the other side is little whimsical figurines, gingerbread houses, Santa's workshop things like that," said David Schlorholtz, the Christmas display co-chair and a Stroudsburg Fire Department safety officer.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Crews battle flames at apartment building in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews began Christmas Day battling a fire in Scranton. It happened at an apartment building on South Main Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 3:30 in the morning on Sunday. Six people fled their homes. Some of those victims needed medical treatment for breathing in too...
SCRANTON, PA
Break-in at Scranton restaurant

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
SCRANTON, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Burst pipe floods Scranton building

SCRANTON, Pa. — A burst pipe caused flooding in a Scranton building Monday night. Officials say a malfunction with a fire system caused water to burst throughout the Catholic Social Services building along Wyoming Avenue around 5 p.m. 41 adults are displaced as a result. The Red Cross and...
SCRANTON, PA
