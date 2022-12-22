Read full article on original website
Huntington Ice Bowl preview: Disc golfers address food scarcity for a 26th year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While cold weather may mark the off-season for many outdoor activities, the heart of winter is a time when many disc golfers head to local courses to battle the elements for a worthy cause. Fundraising tournaments referred to as “Ice Bowls” began in the late...
Arctic air retreats...big warmup before the end of the year
We've transitioned from the Deep Freeze to just the Freeze over the last 24 hours, with temperatures reaching the 20s instead of holding in the single digits. In fact, Charleston and Huntington spent over 30 consecutive hours below 10 degrees. That streak ended Saturday afternoon and our sub-20 degree stretch ended Christmas afternoon.
