Seminole County, FL

Random Florida Fact: The town of Christmas, FL

ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas, Florida does not have snow. It does not have reindeer, you won’t find carolers in the streets or whimsical cottages. And the closest thing you’ll find to chestnuts roasting on an open fire are gator steaks roasting on a propane grill. So why...
ORLANDO, FL
Man with cerebral palsy found safe, Flagler County deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man with cerebral palsy that went missing Monday morning was located and is safe, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jacob Mayhue went missing from his home along Providence Lane around 7:30 a.m. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Fire crews extinguish home fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews extinguished a house fire in Orange County Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said a home along Grassmere Lane caught fire Monday evening, with crews reporting that flames were showing up from “the Charlie side” of the home. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire

DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night. [TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida |...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Fire breaks out in Orlando home on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Easy Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Fire officials said that no people were inside the home at the time of the fire on Saturday morning and no injuries were reported. [TRENDING: Don’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Single-vehicle crash kills Kissimmee man, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Kissimmee man was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a Mazda 3 westbound on Osceola Parkway east of Interstate 4 around 6:55 a.m. when he lost control and ran off of the road to for unknown reasons.
KISSIMMEE, FL
2 chased from Melbourne Beach home after early morning fire

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Flames tore through the roof of a Melbourne Beach home early Monday morning. The fire happened at a home on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Crews from several fire departments, including Indialantic and Brevard County...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL

