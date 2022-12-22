Read full article on original website
Random Florida Fact: The town of Christmas, FL
ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas, Florida does not have snow. It does not have reindeer, you won't find carolers in the streets or whimsical cottages. And the closest thing you'll find to chestnuts roasting on an open fire are gator steaks roasting on a propane grill. So why...
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
Man with cerebral palsy found safe, Flagler County deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man with cerebral palsy that went missing Monday morning was located and is safe, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Jacob Mayhue went missing from his home along Providence Lane around 7:30 a.m.
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties had their power restored after a Christmas Eve outage, according to a spokesperson with the company. Around 9 p.m., the company reported that 2,706 customers in the East Orange County and Seminole County area were...
Fire crews extinguish home fire in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews extinguished a house fire in Orange County Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said a home along Grassmere Lane caught fire Monday evening, with crews reporting that flames were showing up from "the Charlie side" of the home.
News 6 viewers share photos, videos from holiday freeze in Central Florida
Central Florida saw the coldest temperatures to hit the area in two years over the weekend. The temperatures dipped down into the 20s and 30s across the area. The chill brought with it some sights that are very uncommon in the Sunshine State, including icicles and even some sleet in parts of Brevard County.
Orlando International Airport sees hundreds of canceled, delayed flights after Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas is over, but the holiday travel rush at Orlando International Airport is not. According to FlightAware, more than 200 flights were cancelled on Monday afternoon, and over 360 flights were delayed.
Surfing Santas carve cold waves, bring holiday spirit to chilled Florida beachgoers
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Christmas in Florida wouldn't be the same without Surfing Santas, a holiday tradition where hundreds of surfers in cherry-red Santa suits and other holiday costumes paddle out and catch some waves to entertain crowds at Cocoa Beach every Christmas Eve. This year though, a...
Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire
DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
Fire breaks out in Orlando home on Christmas Eve
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Easy Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Fire officials said that no people were inside the home at the time of the fire on Saturday morning and no injuries were reported.
Single-vehicle crash kills Kissimmee man, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Kissimmee man was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a Mazda 3 westbound on Osceola Parkway east of Interstate 4 around 6:55 a.m. when he lost control and ran off of the road to for unknown reasons.
2 chased from Melbourne Beach home after early morning fire
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Flames tore through the roof of a Melbourne Beach home early Monday morning. The fire happened at a home on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. Crews from several fire departments, including Indialantic and Brevard County...
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
Sports car goes airborne during crash that killed 1, hurt 1 in Volusia County, troopers say
GLENCOE, Fla. – A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Glencoe, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street, troopers said.
