December 21 is Homeless Memorial Day, where those who are unhoused and have died are remembered. These people once had lives as brothers, sisters, mother's, father's, sons and daughters. They once held jobs, served in the military, until an accident, PTSD, illness or a job loss in a down economy took everything from them. Now as bureaucrats twiddle their thumbs, these people are dying on our streets. The city and county say the homeless take too much to keep them alive, yet when they die, the county must pay to bury them. Thank you for writing this article; it hits the nail on the head.
