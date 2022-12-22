Read full article on original website
timesvirginian.com
Concord man dies from gunshot wound on Christmas Eve
A man died from a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve in the Concord area of Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private residence on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
Virginia man charged in death of woman found shot in car in Albemarle County
A Virginia man has been charged in the killing of a woman who was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in Albemarle County, police said.
cbs19news
Suspect and victim identified in the Stony Point Road Homicide
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New information about the suspect and the victim of the Stony Point Road Homicide. Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins of Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. According to the ACPD, Gaskins has the following charges: second-degree...
WSLS
One person arrested after deadly shooting in Concord
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One man is dead and one is arrested after a deadly shooting in Concord on Christmas Eve. Deputies said they responded to a home on Moore Drive at around 10:45 a.m. and found 47-year-old Jimmy Adams Jr. shot. They said despite the best efforts of their...
NBC 29 News
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
WDBJ7.com
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
WSLS
28-year-old dead after Christmas morning crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Christmas day in Bedford County. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:30 a.m. on Route 460 near Route 805, police said. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Authorities lead search for teen reported missing on Christmas Day
The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Litsy Gil Sanchez was last seen in Harrisonburg on Christmas Day. Sanchez may have a faux nose ring. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a green marijuana plant and a black sweater. She has a blue and yellow backpack with pink flowers.
WHSV
String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
78-year-old missing woman found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Police say Mary Jean Stewart was seen walking in the 1500 block of 14th Street by a member of the community. Police responded and got her back to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Mary Jean Stewart, 78, was reported missing out of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon after...
wfxrtv.com
Car found overturned after hitting a tree in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car overturned on Saturday, Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Village Highway and found a white Kia overturned shortly after 2:00 am. Officials report the car...
NBC 29 News
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says an Orange woman is dead in connection with a homicide investigation on Stony Point Road. ACPD announced Thursday, December 22, that first responders were called out for the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block, near Belle Vista Drive, around 9:30 p.m. last night. There, they found the body of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins with multiple gunshot wounds.
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Police investigating homicide
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (CBS19 NEWS) - On Wednesday, at approximately 9:32 pm, units from Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road. Upon arrival, personnel determined...
wina.com
Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
WSLS
The Last Big Ride: Bath County man diagnosed with terminal disease lives out his dream
BATH COUNTY, Va. – One man is living out his dream after he was diagnosed with a terminal lung disease. In August of 2021, Brett Anderson realized he was having excessive shortness of breath with simple exertions, like walking up a slight hill. Since he worked as a pilot...
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian revises restoration schedule; says most power will be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas by Monday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Want more news from Southwest and Southside? You can sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weather newsletter, too. Here are updates as we receive them:
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Bedford man dies from injuries single-vehicle crash on Route 460
A Bedford man died early Christmas morning in a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460 at 1:30 a.m., according to Virginia State Police, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossing the median and overturned into the westbound lanes.
