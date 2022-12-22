ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winter storm forces some East Tennessee attractions to close, adjust hours

By Hope McAlee
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Wsbm_0jrrdnTA00

PIGEON FORGE , Tenn. ( WATE ) — Some East Tennessee attractions are closing or adjusting their hours ahead of a winter storm moving into East Tennessee overnight.

By dawn on Friday and throughout much of the holiday weekend, dangerous wind chill values are expected to be below zero. Higher elevations potentially having wind chill values as low as 25 to 40 below zero according to the WATE 6 Storm Team . In addition, how quickly the weather changes between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday is concerning as meteorologists say this could cause flash freezing.

Dollywood sent a release via email that the park will be closed on Friday, December 23 , but will reopen on Monday, December 26.

“With winter weather approaching the area tonight, and out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23,” the release from Dollywood said. “We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

Rain transitions to light snow late tonight with rapidly tumbling temperatures

Anakeesta also shared that the park will be closed Friday , December 23. The attraction plans to reopen on Saturday.

“At Anakeesta, the safety of our patrons and employees is our top priority.” The announcement from the park shared on twitter said. “We will continue to provide updates pending changes to the forecast. We look forward to seeing you this holiday season.”

To stay up to date with the latest closings, visit the WATE Storm Team’s Closings Page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WHNT News 19

Slick Roads Will Continue For The Morning Commute

The Winter Weather Advisory has been allowed to expire for all of north Alabama. While the conditions have dropped below Advisory criteria, the threat of hazardous road conditions will continue into the overnight hours. Huntsville Police warn of icy conditions on some roadways A Special Weather Statement has been issued for our entire area through […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvlt.tv

‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall is expected to stop just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region

(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, there was one outage in Jonesborough reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wymt.com

Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSMV

Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

TVA Says Rolling Blackouts Are Over Amid Record-High Use

Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end the intermittent interruptions held Friday and Saturday across the region. Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer said the 153 local power companies that were part of the outages allowed the power grid to remain...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy