Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles Remain Top Seed Despite Loss
The NFC playoff picture continues to be muddled entering Week 17. View the original article to see embedded media. Christmas weekend brought a split schedule on Saturday and Sunday across the NFL that had plenty of implications on the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles fell to the Cowboys and failed...
UPMATTERS
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Says He’s Playing Through Foot Injury
The Tampa Bay running back claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he’s dealing with a Lisfranc injury. View the original article to see embedded media. After playing a key role in Tampa Bay’s 19–16 overtime victory at Arizona on Sunday night and drawing praise from starting quarterback Tom Brady, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette tweeted that he’s nursing a foot injury.
UPMATTERS
Jim Harbaugh Makes Sense for the Broncos and Russell Wilson
After dismissing Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos should consider coaches who can stand up to Russell Wilson. Plus, buzz on other potential openings and why Mac Jones should be fined. Another NFL Monday, another in-season coach firing—our third of this year. So let’s start there …. • Maybe Nathaniel...
UPMATTERS
Packers’ Jaire Alexander Gives Incredible Interview on Tua Pick (Video)
The Green Bay defensive back sounded off in a hilarious postgame interview. View the original article to see embedded media. After picking up a pivotal 26–20 victory in Miami on Christmas Day, Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander had plenty to say in the postgame interview on the field with Fox’s Pam Oliver.
UPMATTERS
Steelers’ Pickett on Franco Harris: ‘It Felt Like He Was With Us Tonight’
The rookie quarterback honored the Pittsburgh legend after the team earned a comeback win two days after the franchise great’s death. An emotional night in Pittsburgh ended in triumph for the Steelers as the club pulled off a comeback 13–10 victory over the Raiders to cap an evening dedicated to legend Franco Harris, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.
UPMATTERS
Pat McAfee Mocks Brett Favre After Eagles’ Touchdown Celebration
The punter-turned-analyst made light of the Hall of Fame quarterback’s legal issue. Former Colts punter and current ESPN analyst Pat McAfee regularly cracks wise with his wit and wisdom on various media platforms. Fortunately for sports fans seeking entertainment, he seldom keeps his opinions to himself. To wit, McAfee...
UPMATTERS
Ranking the Six Best 2023 NFL Prospects in the College Football Playoff
Here are the players you scouts are most interested in from Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. Cowboys Beat Eagles Thanks to Lessons From Loss to Jaguars | Ten Takeaways: Takeaways: Kenny Pickett on the Good and Bad of His Rookie Season | Three Deep: How the Bengals Answered the Bell Against the Patriots.
UPMATTERS
Patriots’ Mac Jones Responds to Alleged Dirty Hit on Eli Apple
The play is under review by the NFL for potential discipline. View the original article to see embedded media. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under review by the NFL for a low hit on Bengals defensive back Eli Apple in Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati. Jones was one of several...
UPMATTERS
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
UPMATTERS
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Explains Franco Harris Snap Count Tribute
Pittsburgh incorporated Harris’s name into one of the team’s plays. The Steelers enjoyed an emotional win Saturday, scoring a late touchdown over the Raiders on the night Pittsburgh honored Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception. Harris, who died Wednesday, became the third Steeler to have his jersey number retired.
UPMATTERS
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report
Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
UPMATTERS
Sean Payton Trends As NFL World Connects Him to Broncos Job
The news comes shortly after it was reported that the former Saints coach would want an ‘All-Star staff’ if he returned to the NFL. Fans have been speculating about who will become the next Broncos coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Amidst the speculation, one...
UPMATTERS
Cowboys Beat Eagles Thanks to Lessons From Loss to Jaguars
Dallas’s best players stepped up as the team bounced back and made a statement. Micah Parsons explains what the last week was like. Less than an hour after he walked out of the ring, with marks of a three-hour heavyweight fight still on him, Dak Prescott had every right to take every bit of criticism fired at him over the five previous days with him to the podium.
UPMATTERS
Nathaniel Hackett Fired, but Other Broncos Escape Accountability
The Broncos ousted the guy who tried to fix his highly paid quarterback, but not the man who brought him to Denver in the first place. They say you only really learn through trial and error, so Monday was an important step in the ownership tenure of the Penner group.
UPMATTERS
Bengals’ La’el Collins Diagnosed With Torn ACL, MCL, per Report
The veteran tackle has been the focal point of an improved Cincinnati offensive line this season. In gunning for their second straight AFC North title, the Bengals have suffered a huge loss along their offensive line. Cincinnati right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL and MCL in Saturday's 22–18 win...
UPMATTERS
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
UPMATTERS
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
UPMATTERS
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
UPMATTERS
Top 10 Week 16 Fantasy Takeaways
Some players spread Christmas joy for fantasy managers, other delivered lumps of coal. The Christmas Eve slate of games came with its share of both naughty and nice stat lines. Unfortunately, many players (especially the pass catchers and kickers) were hampered by extremely cold conditions. Just ask anyone who started Saints and Browns players. Also, some of the top scorers weren’t fantasy relevant. In fact, players like Shane Zylstra, Kendrick Bourne, Isaiah Hodgins and Trenton Irwin, who haven’t even sniffed most fantasy rosters, were among the best players based on points.
UPMATTERS
AFC Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 17: Bengals, Ravens Clinch Spots
The Jaguars are in position to make the playoffs for the first time in five years. With the Week 16 matchup between the Packers and Dolphins set, the AFC Playoff picture becomes clearer with just two weeks to go in the regular season. Here’s the AFC playoff picture ahead of...
Comments / 0