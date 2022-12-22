Read full article on original website
These are the 'worst' holiday gifts, according to one survey – and why some think candles definitely should make the list
Cheap gifts and fruitcake are among the most unwanted gifts this Christmas, according to a market research survey.
Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
Consumers Want Deals More Than Experiences This Christmas
Personalized experiences have slipped below bargains on holiday shoppers’ lists this season. This shift represents a sharp reversal in customer preference amid record-high inflation that has impacted the rising cost of living. As recently as May, over 65% of shoppers were willing to pay premium prices for a tailored retail experience. This trend has, at least temporarily, reversed.
Holiday returns may not be worth the hassle
An estimated $135 billion worth of products will be returned this holiday season, and many retailers have changed their policies in an effort to discourage returns. Anthropologie, Zara, H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dillards, JCPenney and many other retailers are charging up to $8.50 for returns. Other retailers have shortened their return windows.
Christmas shoppers putting fewer gifts under the tree as recession looms
Seven fewer gifts, to be exact.
BBB warns holiday shoppers of 12 scams of Christmas – Here’s what to watch out for
With 2022 winding down, holiday shopping has been ramping up. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released a list of what it says are the top 12 scams of Christmas, so shoppers can stay alert and avoid being conned this holiday season.
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
7 Hidden Holiday Buys You’re Missing Out On at Costco
Costco shoppers already know to turn to the warehouse retailer for all of their bulk food and beverage needs. Should they be adding any other items, like coats or decorations, to their shopping carts...
Returning holiday gifts? Keep these tips in mind
Unsure about that gift you got over Christmas? You'd better make up your mind fast. Holiday returns are becoming more challenging this year, as many retailers pull back after years of encouraging holiday spending."They're shrinking the returns window, and they're increasingly making you pay to ship it back," Charisse Jones, national business correspondent at USA Today, told CBS Mornings.Here's what's changing, and what you can do if you need to exchange or return a Christmas dud.Decide fastIf you think you might want to return something, move fast. Previously generous return windows are shrinking. About 60% of retailers are changing their...
Nearly Half of All Grocery Shoppers Are Switching Merchants
As prices continue to skyrocket, consumers are abandoning their go-to grocers in search of savings. Research from the October edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Consumers Buckle Down On Belt-Tightening,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in September, finds that 47% of consumers are switching to cheaper merchants.
Walmart Offers US ‘Inflation Free’ Holiday Goods
Walmart is offering consumers in the U.S. “inflation-free” holiday baskets through Dec. 26. Launched ahead of Thanksgiving and continuing through the day after Christmas, this offer includes competitive prices on a variety of items needed for traditional holiday meals, Walmart said in a press release. The products are...
Stores Are Getting Tougher on Return Policies As Holiday Shopping Ramps Up
Sure, Christmas gifts are all about the notion that it's "the thought that counts." But such notions also come with the guarantee you can return something if you really don't like it. See: 10...
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences.
CNBC
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Are Ideally Poised to Help Distressed Consumers
By all accounts, American consumers are feeling the economic strain. More than half of Americans earning less than $50,000 annually are now living paycheck to paycheck, and even 36% of the highest earners — those making more than $100,000 a year — now fall into the paycheck-to-paycheck category. Given consumers’ plight, one would expect financial institutions (FIs) to be stepping up to help.
newsnationnow.com
Americans expected to return up to $170Bn in holiday gifts
(NewsNation) — The party’s over, the cakes, cookies and candies have been gobbled and now comes the question: what to do with the gift you received but really didn’t want?. According to marketing data firm Inmar, about one-third of retailers are expecting to see between 11% to...
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
5 ways to protect your finances while online shopping this holiday season
These scams don’t just happen around the holidays. Fraudsters can get creative year-round. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (3) If your favorite part of the season is kicking back and adding items to your cart—you’re not alone. According to the National Retail Federation’s forecast for the 2022 holiday season, online and other non-store sales are expected to increase between 10% and 12% to between $262.8 billion and $267.6 billion. This figure is up from $238.9 billion last year, which saw a significant boost from consumers who were taking precautions against COVID-19 by staying away from crowded brick-and-mortar stores.
Holiday sales up 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation
Holiday sales rose this year as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent, according to one measure. Holiday sales rose 7.6, a slower pace than the 8.5% increase from a year earlier when shoppers began spending the money they...
PC Magazine
Christmas Gift Cards Deals: Up to 15% Off Speciality Cards at Amazon, Best Buy
Amazon is currently running its 15 Days of Gift Card deals with limited-time discounts for merchants like Apple, Lowe’s, Domino’s, and more. Procrastinators, unite! The holiday season is here and your chances of getting must-have items shipped to you by Christmas get slimmer by the day. Not to worry: Gift cards are still an option. Who doesn't want free money to spend at their favorite store or restaurant?
