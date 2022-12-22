Unsure about that gift you got over Christmas? You'd better make up your mind fast. Holiday returns are becoming more challenging this year, as many retailers pull back after years of encouraging holiday spending."They're shrinking the returns window, and they're increasingly making you pay to ship it back," Charisse Jones, national business correspondent at USA Today, told CBS Mornings.Here's what's changing, and what you can do if you need to exchange or return a Christmas dud.Decide fastIf you think you might want to return something, move fast. Previously generous return windows are shrinking. About 60% of retailers are changing their...

