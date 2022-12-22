Read full article on original website
Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Crushing Loss To Bengals
FOXBORO, Mass. — There were many empty seats at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, but thousands of dedicated Patriots fans still braved freezing-cold temperatures to watch their favorite team on Christmas Eve. Their gift? A depressing lump of coal. New England fought hard but ultimately was outclassed by the Cincinnati...
Patriots Players Show Ex-Teammate Ton Of Respect After Loss To Bengals
Star quarterback Joe Burrow made it perfectly clear earlier this week how respected Ted Karras is in the Cincinnati Bengals’ locker room. And the New England Patriots sure have a lot of love still for their former teammate. Even after a crushing 22-18 defeat to the Bengals at Gillette...
Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how...
NFL Star Rips ‘Dirty’ Mac Jones For Controversial Block On Eli Apple
Once again, Mac Jones is under fire for what some perceive as a dirty play from the Patriots quarterback. Jones slid to deliver a questionable block during a negated fumble return in the fourth quarter of New England’s eventual home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Cornerback Eli Apple, the player on the receiving end of Jones’ block, called out the sophomore quarterback during a postgame conversation with NESN.com’s Sean McGuire.
Here’s Punishment Mac Jones Could Face For Eli Apple Block
Mac Jones’ wallet could take a hit this week. The NFL is reviewing the low block the Patriots quarterback laid on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during New England’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, according to multiple reports Monday morning. Jones won’t be suspended, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport...
How Patriots-Bengals Ref Explained Rhamondre Stevenson Fumble Call
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson’s ball security faltered at the worst possible time for the Patriots during their Christmas Eve loss at Gillette Stadium. With New England driving for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown, Stevenson fumbled at the Bengals’ 8-yard line with less than a minute remaining.
Ex-Patriot Chandler Jones Carted Off Field During Raiders Game
Former New England Patriot and current Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones made an early departure against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Last week’s hero against the Patriots didn’t come nearly as lucky in his follow-up performance. In the third quarter, Jones collided with teammate Maxx...
Bill Simmons Makes Bold Patriots Claim That’s Hard To Argue
The Patriots are bordering on long-shot territory when it comes to making the playoffs, and there’s certainly no shortage of blame to go around. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Patriots as -1100 to miss the postseason, and it’s quite evident Bill Belichick’s grand experiment is a flop.
Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett Amid Disastrous First Season
The only slightly surprising thing about the Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett is that they didn’t wait until the offseason. Denver relieved the first-year head coach of his duties Monday, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The move comes just 15 games into Hackett’s first year on the job with the Broncos.
Steelers Honor Franco Harris In Perfect Way Prior To Facing Raiders
It is set to be an emotional night in Pittsburgh when the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 16 matchup. The Steelers on Saturday are retiring the No. 32 of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who unexpectedly died earlier this week at the age of 72. Friday also marked the 50th anniversary of Harris’ famed “Immaculate Reception” play.
James Harden Scorns Reporter For Asking Rockets Reunion Question
James Harden was the focus of a fascinating rumor that surfaced shortly before the start of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. The superstar guard was in no mood to talk about it before taking the Madison Square Garden floor, however. About an hour before the 76ers and New York...
Second Win For Texans Gives Big Lift To Fellow AFC South Foe
The playoffs had to be the furthest thing from the mind of the Jacksonville Jaguars after starting out 2-6. Fast forward eight weeks and the Jaguars are not only squarely in the playoff picture, but they currently are in first place in the AFC South. And Jacksonville can sure thank...
NFL Rumors: Potential Targets Emerge For Broncos Head Coaching Job
The Denver Broncos are in the market for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and it appears they’ve already put together a short list of potential candidates for the job. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported the Broncos are seeking a coach that has a connection...
Bill Belichick Gives Explanation For Patriots’ Baffling End-Of-Half Sequence
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots offense did few things that made sense during the first half of Saturday’s 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Never was that more true than during a bizarre sequence in the closing seconds of the second quarter. After Joe Burrow and the Bengals...
What Dolphins Loss To Packers Means For Patriots’ Playoff Hopes
Even after back-to-back heartbreaking losses, the New England Patriots now, again, control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. With the Miami Dolphins losing to the Green Bay Packers, 26-20, on Christmas Day, the Patriots can clinch a wild-card berth by beating the Dolphins at home next Sunday and winning on the road against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.
Ryan Clark Shreds Mac Jones, Compares Patriots QB To Grayson Allen
A slew of past and current NFL players are ripping Mac Jones for what they believe was a dirty play during the New England Patriots’ loss to the Bengals on Saturday. And Ryan Clark is leading the charge. The NFL player-turned-ESPN analyst delivered an especially strong reaction to a...
Packers' Christian Watson Leaves Early vs. Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers had to close out their game against the Miami Dolphins without one of their key offensive contributors. Wide receiver Christian Watson left late in the first half and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game later in the contest. Watson is dealing with...
Rob Gronkowski To Make NFL Return In 2023? New Report Leaves Door Open
The smoke surrounding a potential Rob Gronkowski return is billowing. Gronkowski recently teased a comeback by tweeting, “I’m kinda bored.” And while that ended up being a marketing stunt, it certainly sparked some discussion, especially with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles later acknowledging he spoke with the tight end around Thanksgiving.
Dolphins' Terron Armstead, Jeff Wilson Active vs. Packers
The Dolphins will have most of their regulars in the lineup as they continue their fight for a postseason berth against the Green Bay Packers. Ian Rapoport confirmed that offensive tackle Terron Armstead, running back Jeff Wilson, and linebacker Jaelen Phillips will play on Christmas day. The trio was listed...
