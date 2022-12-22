Read full article on original website
Crypto Winter Causes Crypto-Friendly Bank Deposits to Drop
This year’s crypto winter has begun to impact banks that deal with digital assets. That’s according to a recent report by S&P Global, which said these banks have seen a rise in outflows of crypto-related deposits. “The fluctuation is expected to continue, given the volatility in the asset...
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
BoE Says Blockchain Not Yet Critical to Financial System
The BoE has said blockchain technology isn’t yet a critical infrastructure in the financial system. But it holds open the possibility that some blockchains may become so. In a post on its website published on Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Bank of England (BoE) writes that “Blockchains do not constitute critical financial infrastructure (yet). But they could conceivably become so in the future if crypto asset activity and its interconnectedness with the wider financial system continue to develop.”
FedEx Earnings Put Discretionary Spending In Spotlight as Package Volume Drops
Declining package volumes in the latest FedEx earnings report stoked new concerns about discretionary spending. This was after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday (Dec 19) night, which included its fourth straight quarter of declining package volume. The logistics giant had been saying for some time that macroeconomic conditions had been softening.
Mastercard Settles With FTC Over Sharing Data With Competing Networks
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants Mastercard to share card data with competing payment networks. Under a proposed order announced Friday (Dec. 23), Mastercard will have to share with competing networks the customer account information needed to process debit payments, the FTC said in a press release. “This is a...
Afreximbank Spends $1.5B to Promote Trade Finance in Caribbean
Trade finance firm Afreximbank has allocated $1.5 billion to help Caribbean countries access its services. The Cairo-based company announced the arrangement Monday (Dec. 26), saying it followed the addition of nine Caribbean countries to its Afreximbank Partnership Agreement at the first Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) in September. The...
$5T Syndicated Loan Market Readies for Data-Driven Digital Makeover
The syndicated loan market has ballooned the past few decades, but technology has lagged, badly. Syndicated loans represent a $5 trillion corner of finance, and $1.4 trillion of that is traded annually through private instruments widely used for financing in corporate America. The loans themselves can reach into the tens of billions of dollars.
Korean FinTech and Investment App Toss Raises $405M
South Korean investment app Toss has raised $405 million in a Series G funding round. The round lifts the company’s valuation to a reported 9.1 trillion won ($7.1 billion), up from 8.5 trillion won ($6.6 billion) last June, notable at a time when FinTechs are slashing valuations and struggling to find funding, according to a report from TechCrunch.
Digital Payments Platform PhonePe Officially Separates From Flipkart
India-based eCommerce platform Flipkart has parted ways with the digital payments platform PhonePe. The companies announced the severing of their ownership in a Friday (Dec. 23) press release, stating the decision was made to allow each business to grow independently. Flipkart acquired PhonePe six years ago, allowing the digital payments...
eCommerce Platform Wish Partners With Eurora
The eCommerce platform Wish will use Eurora’s trade technology solutions to reduce operational costs. Announced in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 20), the new partnership will see Wish deploy Eurora’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cross-border logistics and compliance software, which helps international retailers manage integration with delivery partners and cross-border tax and reporting requirements.
Sheltered Harbor Extends Data Security Solution to More Financial Businesses
Sheltered Harbor is reportedly offering data security to more businesses. Previously limited to banks since its founding in 2015, Sheltered Harbor is now offering its solution for cyberattacks to insurance companies, asset managers, payment processors and other financial businesses, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 22). Sheltered Harbor provides participants with a...
ECB Outlines Banks’ Role in Central Bank Digital Currency Project
The ECB has published an update on its Central Bank Digital Currency project. The report, published on Thursday (Dec. 21), outlines the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) progress on the investigation phase of the digital euro project, which began in October 2021. It is the second such document following...
What Is Digital-First Banking?
Digital-first banking refers to a type of banking in which the primary means of interacting with the bank is through digital channels, such as a website or a mobile app. This approach to banking is often designed to be convenient for customers, as it allows them to perform a wide range of banking tasks online, such as checking account balances, making payments, and transferring money.
What Is the Digital Economy?
The digital economy is economic activity using the internet and other digital technologies. It encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of goods and services that are created, delivered and consumed using digital technologies. The digital economy includes a wide range of activities, such as eCommerce, online banking, financial services, digital...
SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’
Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...
Spain Leads EU’s Digital Transformation but In-Store Payments Lag Behind
Spain continues to outperform its EU peers in terms of digital engagement. As revealed in PYMNTS’ latest Connected Economy report, “How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation,” 91.9% of Spanish consumers reported participating in at least one digital activity in the previous 30 days, up from 91.5% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 — the second highest level reported globally after the U.K.
Unprofitable Direct-to-Consumer Brands May Not Last Through 2023
Early-stage direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands that rely on investor funding will have a difficult year ahead. This, as macroeconomic conditions worsen and venture capitalists get more conservative with their investments and expectations. Brands that are producing short-term losses in the hopes of building a business that will be profitable down the line may find that they never make it that far.
Boston Fed, MIT Study Paints Path Forward for Digital Dollar
A U.S. digital dollar is possible, and researchers have built the framework to prove it. That’s according to a multi-year project from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Digital Currency Initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has laid fresh groundwork for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Procurement and AP Tech Firm XPRO Changes Name to Bedrock
Procurement and accounts payable (AP) technology firm XPRO has rebranded and changed its name. The firm is now known as Bedrock, a name that aligns with its growth and its focus on providing supplier management solutions, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release. “We are excited to introduce our...
